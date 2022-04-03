Bandos Maldives introduces new Premium Beach Villas

Bandos Maldives has introduced a brand new room category, Premium Beach Villas.

Premium Beach Villas are elegantly designed duplex rooms with chic interiors topped off with an open air jetted tub offering the ultimate relaxation experience. These spacious villas feature a balcony overseeing astounding turquoise lagoons that the Maldives is famous for.

The Premium Beach Villas are now open for bookings.

Located in North Male Atoll and accessible by a short 10-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, Bandos features spacious rooms overlooking the garden, beach or the ocean.

Authentic Thai cuisine can be enjoyed at Koon Thai restaurant, whilst Sea Breeze Café offers western and international food by the sea. A wide range of buffet foods can be savoured at Gallery Restaurant. Huvan and Sand Bar provide lovely tropical settings to enjoy cocktails and live entertainment. Umi Yaki restaurant serves Japanese Teppanyaki food.

A pool with swim up bar is available, while beauty and massage treatments are available at the resort’s spa. Club House offers a range of fitness activities, including a gym, aerobics, badminton, tennis courts, squash and table tennis, while Kokko Club offers babysitting services along with a range of programmes for the little ones.

The resort also features a water sports centre and a dive school.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.bandosmaldives.com.