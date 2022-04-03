MMPRC begins brand visibility campaign in Malaysia with Apple Vacations

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has initiated a brand visibility campaign in Malaysia with Apple Vacations. This campaign will be held from March to April 2022.

Apple Vacations is a Malaysian travel agency which was founded in 1996. The agency has a network of local and international partners and suppliers and offers superior travel experience, diversified travel products, and unwavering commitment to their customers.

This collaborative campaign with Apple Vacations aims to promote the Maldives as a preferred and safe tourist destination for Malaysian travellers. It aligns with MMPRC’s market strategy for Southeast Asia, to target various segments such as luxury travellers, families, and Muslim travellers.

This campaign will further assist in MMPRC’s efforts to showcase the uniqueness of the Maldives as the world’s leading destination, and help maximise Maldives’ brand visibility, while simultaneously increasing awareness and maintaining brand presence in the Malaysian market and beyond.

The campaign will include article write ups with latest information of the destination and travel guidelines will be shared on major online platforms such as Come on Lets Travel, OhMyNews. Similarly, destination videos of the Maldives will be broadcast on Apple TV FB Live. Further, emails would be sent to Apple Vacations client base with information on the Maldives, and the destination will be featured on the homepage banner of their website. Social media posts relating to Maldives will also be shared on the FB and Instagram pages of Apple Vacations during the campaign.

Malaysian borders were closed due to covid restriction for most of 2020 and 2021, but are now open for travel. From January to February this year, Maldives welcomed 1,194 visitors from the Southeast Asia market.

MMPRC has already held several social media/digital campaigns and other activities for countries in this market this year, to maintain destination momentum and increase arrivals. This includes campaigns with TripZilla and Travel Weekly Asia. Other activities planned for the market for 2022 include advertising campaigns with TripZilla, Hipwee, and the Maldives E-Learning Program. MMPRC also plans to participate in major fairs in the market such as MATTA Fair, Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) and Thailand Dive Expo.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.