Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives invite guests to take time out this Easter, celebrate with those who mean the most

With the Easter break and school holidays coming up, and with the island destination being on everyone’s ‘Must Visit’ list, these Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives are enticing guests to plan that much needed getaway, and create enchanting memories as they make the most of the time off.

Maldives as a destination lends itself perfectly to suit all types of travellers, whether it is a romantic couple getaway or a multi-generational resort vacation, a holiday wellness weekend with friends or a special treat for the kids.

Guests can choose between the curated holiday packages at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as they step into a wonderful world of endless romantic vistas, family adventures and shared feasts on this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean.

Explore what’s on offer, and prepare to make these five-star resorts a home for the holidays!

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free vacation. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service.

Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and unique destination dining experiences.

With amethyst sunsets against azure blue waters and every second customised to one’s most wishful likes, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a sliver of paradise on the crescent shaped Shaviyani Atoll, the perfect setting for that much-awaited getaway.

For families traveling with children, the ‘Togetherness’ pillar truly comes alive with the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Featuring 100 activities, the architecture of the kids club is inspired by the underwater theme – a puzzle of beach huts, with designs of the sea meeting the jungle and fascinating landscapes – all provide an element of discovery in every room.

A thoughtfully planned programme integrates nostalgic multi-generational activities like Family Balloon Twisting, Treasure Hunt, Family Cupcake Decorating and Pizza Making, which encourages parents and kids to partake in creating tributes of love.

This Easter JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is offering an array of family-friendly activities and delicious culinary delights for guests to create cherished moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Their “Savour the Endless”, all-inclusive package offers benefits of a luxury island stay, without a worry in the world. For stays longer than three nights guests will receive a 20% savings and daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across five restaurants and three full service bars.

jwmarriottmaldives.com

W Maldives

Why should kids have all the fun? W Maldives is an adult’s playground offering one of the best house reefs in the Maldives, and a range of experiences to fuel the lust for life, ignite an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. One can sail off into the sunset on the most romantic nautical getaway or go on a private overnight cruise with their BFFs on the luxurious ESCAPE.

The resort also offers the opportunity of having your very own secluded island, Gaathafushi, for a few hours of picnic in the sun or even overnight under the stars, for a real magical Cast Away experience – or plan your own personal egg-hunt there!

Located in North Ari Atoll and 25 minutes by seaplane from Malé, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort featuring six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER.

Beautifully dispersed across the island, the restaurants and lounges inject the pulsating beauty of the Maldives in every dining experience. One can relish fresh seafood flavours at FISH or enjoy the barbecue grill at FIRE on selected nights. Whether it’s a special dining experience under the stars, a private romantic dinner on a secluded private island, or cocktail-filled party at SIP Bar, W Maldives ensures that you get it all.

The Escape! Fly & Dine package includes daily buffet breakfast, daily three-course dinner in a designated restaurant for two, complimentary return shared seaplane transfers from/to Velana International Airport for two, complimentary in-room W MIX BAR for non-alcoholic beverages and complimentary non-motorised activities and snorkelling gear when guests book for a minimum of three nights.

wmaldives.com

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Family vacation goals are all about creating memories and the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa makes them easier than ever with the paradise island’s own Sheraton Side by Side Family Programme.

Activities such as Adopt a Coral lets guests add meaning to their getaway by being a part of a coral conservation tour where a coral fragment planting activity helps to restore the reef habitat. Alternatively the program lets guests watch experts climb and de-nut a coconut tree before sampling the freshest coconut water they’ve ever tasted, take a snorkelling safari or join marine biologists to have all those burning questions on sharks, rays and more, answered.

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, the resort is accessible via a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for guests who prefer brief travel. The resort features seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, Shine Spa located on a private island for maximum indulgence, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities.

Their Full Board Promo includes breakfast at Feast (International), Lunch buffet at Feast or two-course menu at ChopstiX (Asian), Anchorage (Mediterranean), Kakuni Hut (Carribean), or Masala Hut (Indian) and Dinner buffet at Feast or three-course menu at ChopstiX, Anchorage Bar, or Masala Hut. Guests can even add a USD 45 supplement for dinner in Baan Thai (Thai) or Sea Salt (Seafood).

As part of the Easter celebrations the resort has an Easter special buffet that’s included in the Full Board Promo and they have a line-up of activities for the children to indulge in from Easter face painting to Easter crafts and a bubble & magic show.

sheratonmaldives.com

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site just 30 minutes by seaplane from the capital Malé, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers its’ guests a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

The idyllic setting for romance, gastronomy and wellbeing, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort features four restaurants and bars, the Heavenly Spa by Westin, the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness centre and the Westin Kids Club.

The resort boasts of four unique dining options for guests to enjoy during their stay. The three restaurants and elevated bar guarantee memorable culinary experiences in breathtakingly beautiful surroundings. Cuisines range from a refined Japanese menu with a seafood focus at ThePearl to healthy, international dishes and all-day dining at Island Kitchen. The colourful bar and restaurant Hawker offers authentic Asian street food in a vibrant market-place setting while for those who want to relax, tapas and ocean views at Sunset Bar provide a perfect end to the day.

This Easter, the resort is inviting guests to book the Fly & Dine package which includes daily breakfast at Island Kitchen, daily two course lunch and three course dinner at Island Kitchen (International) or a meal credit at The Pearl (Japanese), complimentary return shared seaplane transfers from/to Velana International Airport for two, a daily wellness session, the use of snorkelling equipment and ocean kayaks for up to two hours as well as access to the Westin Kids Club® and WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio.

They’ve also got daily themed dinners through the Easter week and a special Easter dinner buffet, wine tasting sessions through the week with wines from different parts of the world, cooking and mixology classes, and even a sandbank party at a nearby island with a DJ and live barbecue – there’s lots to look forward to!

westin-maldives.com

For further details on Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com