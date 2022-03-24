Easter surprise at Lily Beach Resort: Football freestyle extraordinaire, Guinness World Record holder Marcel Gurk

Easter is a time for fun and games and of course lots and lots of chocolate. Why not make it more fun by learning some Football Freestyle tricks from the best. Lily Beach Resort & Spa in the Maldives is set to welcome multiple Guinness World Record holder for football freestyle, Marcel Gurk, in April of this year. Like the collaboration last year, the German football freestyle star will be leading workshops at the premium all-inclusive resort in the Maldives for one week – as well as basking in the Maldivian sunshine & hospitality and living the Lily Life.

During Marcel’s stay at the leading All-Inclusive resort in the Maldives, as part of Lily Beach Surprises and this year’s Easter programme, he’ll be offering guests lessons and workshops, and sharing some of his professional tips and techniques. He will also be showcasing the resort on his social media – doing some football freestyle tricks throughout the island.

He is the reigning German football freestyle champion, a successful book author, holds 10 Guinness World Records, and is one of the best football freestylers in the world. He made it to the semi-finals in ‘Das Supertalent’, and travels around the world as a football freestyler and social media star – thrilling the audience with his extraordinary tricks.

Lily Beach’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Desislav Gospodinov said: “After our successful collaboration with him last year during Halloween and receiving glowing feedback from guests for creating an unforgettable experience for their kids and themselves, we knew that we had to bring him and his team back again. During this Easter, to have someone like Marcel Gurk coming here is a huge opportunity for our guests to learn something novel such as football freestyling from one of the best freestylers in the world. This exciting activity will certainly be a highlight for our guests of all ages during this Easter and also an opportunity for some of our repeater guests who experienced the camp last year to come again and show how much they have improved and learn more tricks from Marcel as well.”

Marcel will be on hand at Lily Beach from April 15th to April 23rd, just in time to enjoy the resort’s A.E.E. Easter celebrations kicking off on April 15th. Guests will be able to enjoy his complimentary daily football freestyle clinics as well as opt for private lessons on request for a fee.

While during his stay, he will also be putting on two football freestyle shows for the guests, showing off the best Guinness World Records-worthy tricks. In addition to that, there will be some fun football matches together with him and other football fans to have not only some learning of tricks but also getting active and burning some calories after eating all that Easter chocolate.

As Marcel says, “All you need is a ball,” so come on down to Lily Beach during this Easter to have a ball of a time.

To find out more about the Football Freestyle Camp happening this Easter at Lily Beach and book a stay at the resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com