Radisson Blu Resort Maldives wins multiple Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Nestled on the edge of South Ari Atoll like a filigree of gemstones, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives adds to its accolades a multiple award winner title of 2022 Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the categories of Best Luxury Island Resort in Maldives and Best Luxury Honeymoon Resort in Maldives.

This is the resort’s second consecutive year of receiving the recognition from Luxury Lifestyle Awards, after securing the title of The Best Luxury Hotel in Maldives in 2021.

Just 105 KM from Velana International Airport, the resort makes this dream destination more accessible than ever before. All 128 beachfront or overwater villas ranging from 215 to 790 square meters feature private pools, ocean views, with one, two or three bedrooms. For the ultimate getaway, the Presidential Suite promises two levels of indoor and alfresco living space overlooking the shimmering sea.

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives blends an idyllic ambience with exceptional amenities to create engaging guest journeys. The diverse dining selection includes three restaurants, three bars, an experiential wine & cocktail dining at The Lab, and destination dining by the beach or in the infinity pool. Guests can explore the amazing marine world from the diving and watersports centre, soothe their senses at the overwater spa, and work out at the yoga pavilion, fitness centre, or multi-purpose sports court, while the kids’ club keeps the young ones entertained and educated.

“Our guests immediately feel the difference as we welcome them with the service from our hearts and hands at our magnificent setting. Stay stylishly in the generously sized villas and indulge in our ever evolving culinary offerings. We continue to fulfil the vision of a tropical island paradise,” stated Gavin Sanders, General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort Maldives.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognising, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world to connect people with the best of luxury. It is one of the world’s most recognised and respected brands, providing assurance of the highest quality, and representing pioneering excellence and innovation. Winners of Luxury Lifestyle Awards are determined through conducting thorough category- and region-based research. Selected winners are recognised worldwide and confirm the exceptional nature of а company in the eyes of the global professional and consumer community.

For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-resort-maldives.