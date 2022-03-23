Put your best face forward with ‘Facialist to the Stars’ Teresa Tarmey at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

What better place to discover one’s skin’s natural glow than in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve surroundings of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru? From April 9 to 18, 2022, guests can enjoy access to “facialist to the stars” Teresa Tarmey – in residence at her only Resort-based facial studio.

“We’re delighted to have Teresa on site for more than a week,” comments Dr. Shylesh Subramanya, Director of AyurMa. “It’s an exclusive opportunity for our guests to savour the deeply rejuvenating aspects of Landaa Giraavaru – from its natural surroundings to dawn yoga and Ayurvedic dining – while discovering Teresa’s world-leading techniques for themselves.”

Tarmey’s visit offers guests a chance to unveil the kind of flawless skin her A-list clients keep her on speed-dial for. Her signature facial – The Ultimate TT – is a cutting-edge combination of radio frequency, advanced LED technology, light lactic peel, cryotherapy, and hands-on massage. Guests can top up during their stay with the Cryo Lift – a results-boosting mini version of the full facial.

With Tarmey’s facials creating transformative results with no pain or downtime, guests can elevate the healing experience with a range of other holistic services. At the Resort’s heartfelt haven, AyurMa – the evolution of 15 years’ of wellbeing innovation – the four pillars of Planetary Wellbeing, Ayurveda, Yoga Therapy and Wellness invite visitors to cultivate care for themselves, others, the oceans and the entire planet.

Tarmey launched her Landaa Giraavaru studio in December 2019, with the Resort’s Senior Therapists Lastri and Karma travelling to London to train under the tutelage of the skincare pioneer. Combining holistic healing with patented technology, Teresa Tarmey is renowned for gravity-reversing facials that offer highly effective results.

To experience Teresa Tarmey’s in-person magic, contact the Central Reservations Department team at tel: (960) 66 00 888 or email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.