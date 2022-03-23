Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2022: SAii Lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel named Best Luxury Beachfront Awards in Maldives

CROSSROADS Maldives, home to SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives is very proud to have its two lifestyle and iconic resorts been acknowledged as the ‘Best Luxury Beachfront Resorts Awards in Maldives’ at the international Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2022 for three consecutive years.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is one of the international accolades dedicated to recognising and promoting unique excellence among luxury goods and services all over the world. It is designed to reward the travel industry elite for excellence in a number of categories from different countries.

SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

SAii Lagoon Maldives – Curio Collection by Hilton, a 5-star lifestyle resort with 198 rooms including beach rooms, sky rooms, beach villas with plunge pool and overwater villas along with 2 award-winning restaurants, an Island-themed gym and a pool bar facing the cerulean Indian ocean for adventurers seeking easy-going and relaxed Maldives vacation.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, an upbeat international 5-star resort that showcases the spirit of its famous music-themed brand. The resort offers a variety of 178 chic guests’ rooms, suites, beach and overwater pool villas, and are complemented with signature facilities for all ages, including Hard Rock Cafe®, Body Rock® fitness centre, Rock Spa®, Rock Shop®, and eclectic dining and entertainment experiences.

CROSSROADS Maldives, the country’s first world-class, multi-island leisure destination of resorts and dining to leisure, fashion, and entertainment is the leading lifestyle hub for travellers across the Island nation.