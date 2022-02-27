MMPRC begins marketing campaign with Middle Eastern service provider Seera Group

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has initiated a marketing campaign with Seera Group’s flagship consumer travel brand Almosafer – a leading travel service provider from the Middle East.

Seera Group offers diverse travel services in the Middle Eastern and North African regions. They are widely regarded as the most knowledgeable and accomplished travel service provider from Saudi Arabia. Under this campaign with MMPRC, Seera would disseminate informative and creative content, as well as organic posts and stories on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat to promote the Maldives. The campaign will last for 2 weeks, from 25th February – 11th March 2022.

This collaborative campaign will promote the Maldives as a safe haven ready to welcome travellers from the Saudi and Middle Eastern markets, aligned with MMPRC’s marketing strategies for the region. It will aid in maintaining destination presence and to actively engage travel audiences by sharing the latest travel information and guidelines to potential travellers and encouraging them to book holidays to visit the Maldives. The activities of this campaign are estimated to make 5 million impressions.

MMPRC’s marketing roadmap for the region encompasses several strategies to promote the Maldives’ unique travel experiences and tourism products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards) among affluent and niche Saudi and Middle Eastern travellers. The strategy aims to highlight different segments of tourism available in the Maldives, including honeymoons and romantic holidays, family holidays, diving, watersports, and MICE tourism.