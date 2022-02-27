TEDx embraces Slow Life in Maldives’ Baa Atoll

The Baa Atoll is set to host the Maldives’ first-ever edition of TEDx on March 19, 2022. Hosted by Soneva Fushi, a world-renowned resort on Kunfunadhoo, one of the largest islands in the atoll and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, TEDxBaaAtoll will join the international community of TED-inspired events that celebrate locally-driven ideas and elevate them to a global stage.

The independently organised event, licensed by TED, will feature local voices and TED Talks videos under the theme of ‘Slow Life’, focusing on the ways we can find a deeper purpose beyond the superficial: reconnecting with the earth to live in harmony with the natural environment; working hand-in-hand with communities to make the world a better place; and nurturing our physical and mental wellbeing to be the very best we can be.

TEDxBaaAtoll will bring together an inspiring line up, from community innovators to business leaders, each sharing their own unique stories and ideas on the TEDx platform.

Sustainable hospitality pioneer Sonu Shivdasani will look at why businesses should always have a purpose beyond profit, and the ways that luxury can co-exist with sustainability and a deep care for the natural environment.

A Maldivian professional diver and surfer, Shaziya ‘Saazu’ Saeed, an advocate for marine conservation, will be talking about how the ocean could hold the key to a healthier, happier life.

Entomologist Akib Jahir will examine how we can tackle one of the world’s most dangerous animals – the mosquito – while fostering our planet’s biodiversity, without the need for toxic chemical solutions that devastate the local environment.

Top, R-L: Sonu Shivdasani, Shaziya ‘Saazu’ Saeed and Akib Jahir. Bottom R-L: Yala Shameem, Bruce Bromley and Hussain ‘Sendi’ Rasheed.

At just 13 years old, Maldivian school girl Yala Shameem is already driving environmental initiatives in the local community. She will discuss why it is so important for schools to adapt their teaching methods to prepare children to become future leaders.

Bruce Bromley, a highly experienced chief financial officer, and trustee for a not-for-profit foundation focused on mitigating the impacts of climate charge, will pose the question: Why every CFO should also be a company’s Chief Sustainability Officer?

Local entrepreneur and mentor, Hussain ‘Sendi’ Rasheed, a pioneer of the region’s diving industry and the Maldives’ first PADI-certified course director, will share why seaweed is much more than a weed, and could be an essential ingredient in our fight against climate change.

And Carissa Nimah, a Guardian of the Brand (Chief Commercial Officer), who has worked with some of the world’s leading luxury brands, will look at why a job title might matter more than we think and what would happen if everyone had a job title that motivated and inspired them to become the most creative and purpose-driven version of themselves?

TEDxBaaAtoll will also be streamed on March 19, 2022. To start your own journey towards the Slow Life, register now to watch the event and check streaming times for your local region at tedxbaaatoll.com/register/