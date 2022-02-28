Sprite lovers in Maldives win exciting prizes daily; try your luck till April 4

Rewarding Maldivians for choosing Sprite while chilling with their screens, the first ever consumer promotion in Maldives led by Sprite is now revealing the winners of this exciting promotion.

Launched on February 1, 2022, the ‘Chill with Sprite and Your Screen’ campaign by the popular lemon-lime flavoured beverage Sprite aims to inspire consumers to stay fully refreshed during their screen time at home while standing the chance to win BIG!

From February 19, 2022, winners are being announced live on Television Maldives (TVM) every day. Participants can tune into TVM at 7:40pm to find out if they are among the two winners (one from each tier) selected daily. Follow the @spritemaldives Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

Till April 4, 2022, consumers across the archipelago can try their luck by sending an SMS to 2626 with a unique six-digit code under the special Golden Cap of their Sprite, Coca-Cola, Fanta Orange or Fanta Strawberry bottles. The promotion covers 300ml, 500ml, 1.25L and 2L PET bottles across all the above four brands.

A total of 90 winners has the chance to walk away with valuable prizes, with 45 Tier 1 winners standing a chance to win either smartphones, gaming consoles or TVs. The remaining 45 Tier 2 winners will stand a chance to win mini-fridges.

The promotion also celebrates an exciting packaging transformation in Maldives. As part of a global shift by Coca-Cola towards 100% recyclable packaging, Sprite replaced its famous green bottle to a clear one in September 2021. The new clear/transparent Sprite PET bottle remains 100% recyclable as before, but now has an increased value in the after-use market due to being clear, is far easier to recycle, thus creating a circular solution for plastic in the Maldives.

Crisp, refreshing and clean-tasting, Sprite is a lemon and lime-flavoured soft drink. It first hit shop shelves back in 1961 and today it’s sold in more than 190 countries. The Coca-Cola Company, through its bottling partner, Male’ Aerated Water Company Pvt Ltd., has introduced a range of hydrating and delicious beverages to the Maldives including Sprite.

If you haven’t participated, hurry up and try your luck before April 4!