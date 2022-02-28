The Ritz-Carlton, Patina Maldives host Savaadheeththa Dhathuru yacht rally gala night

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and Patina Maldives have hosted the gala night of “Savaadheeththa Dhathuru” Maldives Yacht Rally 2022.

‘Savaadheeththa Dhathuru’, the first-ever sailing rally organised by the Maldives Integrated Tourism Development Corporation (MITDC) has successfully concluded. In this historical rally, sailors from across the globe participated on a journey across the Maldives seas (Haa Alif, Haa Dhaalu, & Noonu Atoll), making stops at 9 inhabited islands, exploring the culture & heritage, experiencing Maldivian traditional culinary and underwater experiences.

The journey began on 5th February 2022 from the most northern atoll of the country, Haa Alif Atoll, to reach Fari Islands, in North Male Atoll, where a magnificent Gala Night ceremony for the ‘Savaadheeththa Dhathuru’ Maldives Yacht Rally 2022 was celebrated, on 20th of February 2022 at the Fari Marina Village.’

Fari Islands, the luxury archipelago home to Patina Maldives and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, generously sponsored the Gala Night to end this journey with a joyous night with their great hospitality and a short ceremony.

The Fari Islands archipelago is home to a large-scale luxury private yacht marina, boasting state-of-the-art facilities, along with round-the-clock security to ensure security of vessels. The Fari Marina Village boasts luxurious retail options, art, music and a diverse offering of food and beverages, including restaurants from both Patina Maldives and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands resorts.

The Gala Night was attended by Minister of Tourism Honorable Dr Abdulla Mausoom, Minister for President Office, Dr. Musthafa Luthufee, the rally sponsors and participating 7 yachties. All yachters and sponsors were awarded a certificate of participation, followed by a special dinner with live music.

For Patina Maldives and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, as part of Fari Islands, it was an honour to host this closing important event that helped enhance awareness on the destination.

