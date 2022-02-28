Master Chef Junior Host Andrei Shmakov to host exclusive dinners, Marriott Bonvoy Moments Experience in Maldives

An exclusive, multi-course candlelit dinner awaits guests at the award-winning Sea Salt restaurant, from March 20th to 27th. Whilst the details of his menu remain a surprise, some of the highlights include dishes such as tartlets with pumpkin cream, yuzu, and marinated tomato; seared salmon with seaweed, pickles and horseradish sour cream; baked scallops with morel fricassee as well as a fish coulibiac with champagne sauce and caviar.

Originally from Tallinn, the top chef joined Hotel Metropol in Moscow as Executive Chef in 2013 after working in some of the best kitchens in Europe, including previous training at Noma in Copenhagen. His restaurant Savva offers an innovative mix of gala atmosphere, excellent service, and modern Russian cuisine that interprets classic dishes in a contemporary way. Since opening, the Savva has received numerous awards, including the highest rating in the Gault & Millau Guide and a place in La Liste’s The World’s Best Restaurants Selection, and most recently a star in the Michelin Guide.

Andrei Shmakov will be hosting a series of exclusive dinners at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa from 20 – 27 March 2022. Guests can book the experience here.

Additionally, for Marriott Bonvoy members, there’s also a Marriott Bonvoy Moment to bid loyalty points for, which includes a unique sandbank picnic for two hosted by Chef Andrei, a private dolphin cruise with champagne and canapés, a snorkeling excursion, spa treatments at the award-winning Shine Spa for Sheraton and much more! View more details here.

Just a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Velana International Airport, the five-star resort is home to 176 recently renovated rooms and suites, each carefully designed to blend into the lush island landscape and invite guests to relax, reset and reconnect.

The resort is a dream destination for foodies, with five dining venues, two bars, and an endless list of culinary journeys on offer – from romantic in-pool champagne breakfasts to HamacLand™ dining cruises on your own private floating island, to intimate Furanafushi picnics in one of the island’s secluded spots or lagoon islets.

For those looking to truly unwind, the award-winning Shine Spa for Sheraton, located on its very own island, offers an indulgent treatment menu to restore balance to body and mind ahead of the new arrival. Equipped with six luxurious treatment villas, a VIP treatment suite, his and her hydrotherapy pool, relaxation lounge, and steam room, Shine Spa offers a wide range of holistic treatments that range from traditional aromatherapy and ayurvedic massages to locally inspired deep ocean therapies.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.sheratonmaldives.com.