Shafraz Naeem sets regional record with 50-hour dive

Shafraz Naeem, a technical diver from the Maldives, has completed a 50-hour dive, setting a regional diving record and raising awareness on ocean plastic pollution in the Maldives.

On Friday afternoon, Naeem took the plunge into six metres off Anantara Veli and Dhigu resorts. He resurfaced Sunday afternoon to applause and jubilation. Tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom also embraced Naeem and congratulated him on his achievement.

After the dive, a tired Naeem had only one appeal to the local and international community: “Just say no to single-use plastics”.

The Ocean 6|50 extreme diving event was organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the tourism and diving industries of the Maldives.

Ocean 6|50 brought together the local and international diving community, marine researchers and environmental activists to raise awareness and advocate for meaningful and sustainable solutions to the issues of plastic pollution, climate change, endangered species and the marine ecosystem.