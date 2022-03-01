MMPRC launches campaign with leading German tour operator FTI

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has launched a digital marketing campaign with FTI targeting the German market. Initiated in February, the month-long campaign aims to digitally promote the Maldives as a leading ‘safe haven’ destination and increase arrivals from the German market.



FTI is one of the largest tour operators in Europe. With over 35 years of experience, FTI offers holidays to over 120 destinations worldwide. The campaign with FTI will boost the Maldives’ brand presence in the German market and increase brand awareness by showcasing the unique products and experiences available to holidaymakers in the Maldives. The campaign will also highlight the Maldives as a safe haven, by emphasising the safety provided by the unique geographical formation of interspersed islands and atolls which provide ‘natural social distancing’.



Under this campaign, attention-catching advertisements featuring the Maldives and destination products will be displayed in FTI’s website and newsletter. A special landing page will also be created, showcasing the jaw-dropping natural scenery of the Maldives with detailed destination information, and will further provide attractive vacation offers to the Maldives.

The German market is consistently one of the top source markets to the Maldives. In 2021, we welcomed roughly 1,312,706 tourists to the country, from which 94,784 (7.2%) were from Germany. MMPRC held various activities targeting the German market in 2021. This includes a joint campaign with Condor, Travel Impressions (American Express) and TUI with Germany and Austria, and promotional campaigns with Imagine Magazine, Manta Reisen, Connoisseur Circle and Lets Go Tours. MMPRC also participated in the virtual edition of ITB Berlin 2021. Many similar activities are planned ahead for 2022 in order to maintain destination momentum and increase arrivals from the market. So far in 2022, we have welcomed 18,777 travellers from Germany, holding the position as the current 3rd top source market to Maldives this year.



As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.



This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.