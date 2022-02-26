The Nautilus Maldives celebrates Easter with free-spirited experiences to inspire, reconnect with childhood dreams

A Maldivian island escape awaits the entire family this Easter at The Nautilus. The most bespoke experience guests might ever have, The Nautilus team relishes in delivering thoughtful activities designed to unite and create meaningful memories as visitors celebrate the Easter season.

An ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway and private island resort nestled in the spellbinding UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll in the Indian Ocean, The Nautilus is equipped with just 26 immensely private ocean and beach houses and residences. Anytime, anywhere, and as you please are the guiding principles of The Nautilus, allowing guests to design exactly how they would like to spend their time while on holiday. It is a safe haven of pure relaxation and liberating indulgence for those who wish to retreat, recharge and renew themselves.

At the core of The Nautilus’ ‘time stands still, come as you are’ ethos is their signature House Master program. This dedicated, highly trained professional private butler co-creates with their guests highly bespoke experiences catered to their every mood, to their every desire, and to their own personal rhythm. There are no schedules to go by, except one’s own.

This Easter, The Nautilus has curated pleasures and adventures aplenty for young and old alike to suit every taste and every requirement. Spectacular culinary offerings include a blind champagne tasting at Zeytoun, a sake master class hosted by Executive Chef and sake master Michael Pataran, and inquisitive Nautilus guests can learn to make chocolate like a pro or master the art of tea preparation and appreciation.

Easter at The Nautilus is also full of family-packed fun. Families can bond over joyful activities such as a dolphin cruise, coral reef planting and learning about the rich underwater world from the resident marine biologist. They may also enjoy private Easter afternoon tea anywhere in the resort and beyond, take a Maldivian cooking class with Chef Nalaka, play beach games, race on kayaks, and go on a fun-filled snorkelling scavenger hunt.

The Young Wonderers team of childcare professionals has designed a creative Easter program fit for little princes and princesses. Amongst the many inspiring types of play and discovery are educational nature walks, Maldivian palm leaf origami, bunny gymnastics, carrot hunting, Easter bracelet making, bunny tattoo making, and movie parties. A children’s pool party and mini-Olympic beach games are also on the agenda.

On Easter Sunday, guests can look forward to a floating Easter breakfast to enjoy in their private pools, an Easter egg hunt, a bonfire on the beach at sundown where everyone can sing and dance to the beat of live Maldivian boduberu, a special yoga session to herald fresh, new beginnings, and an adrenaline-packed SUP race.

Aside from the Easter holiday, April is an ideal time of year to visit The Nautilus. April falls within the Maldives’ dry season and the ocean is warm and tides are gentle, ensuring that guests can maximise their time in the sun and the sea.

This Easter season, create a world of your own making at The Nautilus.

Find out more about the planned experiences in The Nautilus Easter programme 2022.

The Nautilus’ A Dream Haven for the entire Family package starts at USD 3,351 per night before taxes and is inclusive of such experiences as a family sandbank experience, an adoption and naming of a Nautilus coral frame, a relaxing spa treatment for the children, as well as child-sitting during dinner time, amongst other benefits. It is bookable via this link.

Get to know The Nautilus at www.thenautilusmaldives.com, and on film. For reservations or enquiries, please contact hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or begin crafting a world of your own making by booking direct at www.thenautilusmaldives.com or call +960 660 00 00.