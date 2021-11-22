Influencer couple from India arrive in Maldives with family for familiarisation trip

Influencer couple from India arrive in the Maldives with family for a familiarisation trip upon invitation by Visit Maldives.

The influencer couple visiting the Maldives for this trip, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, along with their 3 children and production team will be staying in the Maldives from 21st November to 26th November.

Karanvir Bohra is a famous actor, producer and designer from Bollywood. His wife Teejay Sidhu is also an actress, producer and famous radio jockey. The influencer couples have millions of social media followers on their individual accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, collectively.

The influencers are hosted by Paradise Island Resort & Spa, where they will experience amenities available for families while vacationing in the Maldives.

They will get to experience spa and wellness treatments, snorkelling, water sports, and other exclusive experiences unique to the Maldives and will try the world class cuisines available in the resort’s restaurants.

The influencer couple will also celebrate the birthdays of their twins during their stay in the Maldives.

The two influencers will share their experiences in Maldives through their social media accounts, contributing to the goal of strengthening our market presence in India. Their experiences will highlight family friendly activities available in the Maldives. The FAM trip is expected to reach millions of followers on different social media platforms of the influencers.

The FAM trip is organised as part of Visit Maldives strategy to promote and market the destination as a safe haven and a family-oriented destination for Indian travellers.

So far this year, Visit Maldives has conducted media group, celebrity and travel agents familiarisation trips targeting the Indian market. Considering the success of these activities, Visit Maldives has plans to hold other similar trips in the coming months.

Other activities held to further promote the destination in the Indian market include a roadshow in Ahmedabad, participation in the Travel & Tourism Fair and MILT Congress, Tri Campaign with Yatra & Go Air, joint marketing promotions with online tour operators, and digital media campaigns. India is currently the top source market to the Maldives, with arrival figures growing exponentially throughout 2021.

As of 16th November, Maldives had welcomed a total of 1,083,992 tourists, out of which 22.4% were from India.

Recently, Maldives achieved an important milestone by welcoming over 1 million tourists so far in 2021. The growing number of arrivals from India to Maldives in the past years has enabled them to lead in the top 10 source market list for several years.