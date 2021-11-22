Festive fun at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort

Whether it’s a romantic end of year escape for two, a multigenerational family getaway or a special treat for the kids from Santa, the Maldives is an ideal destination for all types of travellers.

With a range of extra-special dining events and entertainment on offer plus a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration, guests are sure to have an unforgettable stay at Sheraton, surrounded by swaying palm trees and a gentle sea breeze.

Situated on a private island in North Malé Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible via complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it ideal for those looking to keep travel time to a minimum.

Home to seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities (including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Programme), the resort is a picturesque destination with something for everyone.

Guests can enjoy a well-earned break this winter and experience the most wonderful time of the year on a paradise island with their loved ones, far from crowded places and the hustle and bustle of the city.

The resort will be offering guests special treats ranging from decadent dining experiences through to thoughtful amenities.

Explore all that Sheraton has to offer and prepare to make this five-star resort a home for the holidays – where you can enjoy decadent dining on the shores of pristine beaches overlooking the azure Indian Ocean, and take part in festive celebrations and activities with loved ones.

Christmas festivities

Christmas Eve at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is sure to be one to remember. A very special cocktail party will be hosted by the management team at Anchorage Beach, where guests can sip on craft cocktails and enjoy live performances whilst taking in the picturesque sunset.

A decadent Christmas dinner buffet will follow by the beach, with highlights from Western and Eastern cuisines, whilst the vibrant tunes of the in-house band will keep guests entertained throughout the night.

On Christmas Day, be whisked away to an uninhabited island to meet Santa, feast on a barbecue and enjoy plenty of fun and games, before returning in the evening to sing your heart out alongside the Furanafushi Christmas Carolers.

Week of Christmas activities for kids

Little ones have a lot to look forward to at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa this festive season, with a jam-packed calendar of activities to keep them entertained.

Throughout the first week of January at the Adventure Club, there’s an endless list of activities focused on fun and learning – from Christmas lantern making to hula hooping, Zumba sessions, coconut hunting, water splash games, cupcake decorating and pizza making.

Keeping it festive till 2022

The celebrations aren’t just for Christmas – from 22 December to 31 December 2021 there’s something fun lined up each day as we count down to 2022.

From morning yoga to Kahoot Quiz nights, coconut tree de-nutting, crab racing, gingerbread house decorating, sessions with the marine biologist or adopting a coral, the countdown to 2022 is action-packed at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa!