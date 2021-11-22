Milaidhoo Maldives wins Condé Nast Johansens Award for Excellence

Milaidhoo has been recognised by the annual Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.

This November the boutique luxury resort was honoured by being named “Best for Green Practices & Sustainability”, resulting from Milaidhoo’s efforts to protect and nurture the fragile environment and natural beauty of the island and the surrounding underwater world.

Milaidhoo is a small island in the renowned UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll. The resort which is surrounded by a lively house reef and close to world-famous Hanitaru Bay does not only promote awareness for sustainability practices but also arranges coral propagation and educational programmes for guests to join in the sustainability efforts.

The Green Globe certified resort supports Maldives- based organisations such as Manta Trust and related projects, to help the local wildlife and communities.

Milaidhoo is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions.

The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom-made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include overwater spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight, with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the islands’ heritage and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within a tropical island’s natural and lush setting.

As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is child-free and tranquil where

any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

For more information: www.milaidhoo.com.