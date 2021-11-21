Discover paradise of festivities at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Discover a paradise of festivities this festive season at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives. Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, welcomes you to the stunning island this Christmas and New Year.

Exciting festivities and celebrations await for you to experience. The award-winning Firedoor restaurant will host Chef Aurelio Barattini from Tuscany, bringing his sustainable practices, authentic Tuscan taste handed down from generation to generation to the modern ambience of Firedoor. Chef Aurelio will present a 3, 4 and 5-course set menu for twelve consecutive nights from 25 December 2021 to 5 January 2022.

Daily festivities happenings have also been prepared for you. From culinary experience by the beach, wine dinners, cocktail pairing dinner, mixology classes and Christmas-theme outdoor cinema by the beach.

With the finale of countdown party 2022 by the Breeze beach as you bid farewell to 2021 with fire dance entertainment, Bodu Beru performance, fireworks, and dance the new year with a live DJ.

Fun-filled activities for the whole family and your Little Explorer are available to enjoy. From arts and crafts classes, group sports activities to marine activities with the Resident Marine Biologist.

Gather around our unique Christmas Tree made of recycled material on the island while munching canapes, treats and Festive cocktails. Let the joy of Christmas warm your heart as we light up our tree with colourful lights. Carol singers and piped music will serenade you with the holiday’s tunes.

Don’t forget the most anticipated Santa arrival, bearing gifts for the Little Explorer while spreading the joy of Christmas.

Award-winning The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives invites guests to end the year 2021 with a rejuvenated mind and body and welcome the new year 2022 as new. Two unique wellness experiences have been prepared to pamper to relaxation this joyful season. Choose either Couple Celebration treatment or Couple Rendezvous treatment to share with your loved one. And start the new year refresh.

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is conveniently located a 20-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport in Male, Maldives.

The resort features 120 idyllic overwater villas, beach villas, and a two-bedroom grand residence.

Guests can enjoy culinary delight from 3 different restaurants, a pampering experience at the award-winning overwater Spa, and various marine and watersports activities.

The resort is also a perfect place for families fully equipped with games and amusement at the Beach Club and Little Explore’s Kids Club.

For more information on the resort, please visit: https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/maldives/festive-2021