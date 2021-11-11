Visit Maldives begins marketing campaign with top Russian tour operator Anex Tour

Visit Maldives begins a marketing campaign with one of the top tour operators from Russia, Anex Tour.

The one month campaign will be conducted from October to November 2021.

ANEX TOUR is one of the top 5 tour operators in Russia and CIS region. They have their own airlines, AZUR AIR, which is planning to operate charter flights to the Maldives.

The campaign by Visit Maldives and Anex Tour will focus on B2B and B2C components, which are equally important when it comes to generating destination awareness and interest prompting arrivals from target markets.

Activities to be conducted under this campaign include screening advertisements of the destination in three shopping malls in Moscow and St. Petersburg, radio advertising campaign with Relaх Radio Station and outdoor advertising activity in Moscow.

Webinars will also be held during this campaign targeting regional agents of Anex Tour, informing them of offers and new flight programs to the Maldives.

During the campaign social media posts relating to the Maldives will be shared with the regional agents on Telegram and Instagram pages of Anex Tour.

This campaign is in line with the marketing strategies of Visit Maldives for Russia and CIS region. This campaign enables Maldives to maintain destination momentum and increase brand awareness by showcasing our products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards) and services unique to the Maldives.

Through this campaign we will promote the destination as a safe haven and inform the travel trade and travellers of the strict measures in place at our properties.

We will emphasise the geographical advantage of our islands, which allows natural social distancing, making Maldives one of the safest destinations to visit.

This campaign will support the top TO in boosting sales to Maldives during the peak season and help boost the winter flights/sales programs of Anex (Azur Air).

As of 8th November 2021 Maldives has welcomed a total of 1,047,280 travellers to the country. Russia is the second largest source market to Maldives during this period with an impressive arrival figure of 191,229 travellers.

With direct flight connectivity between Russia and Maldives through Aeroflot and ease of travel guidelines to Maldives, the Russian market plays a significant role in achieving pre-pandemic arrival figures.

In order to maintain the momentum and further increase the arrival figure, Visit Maldives has held webinars, campaigns, familiarisation trips and participated in major fairs and exhibitions targeting this market. Many activities are planned ahead for this market for the rest of the year and beyond.