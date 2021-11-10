LUX* South Ari Atoll partners with Maldives National University to upskill resort team, train locals

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Maldives National University’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies (MNU-FHTS) to develop the resort’s team and provide training opportunities to the local community.

At a special ceremony held Wednesday morning at the resort, LUX* South Ari Atoll’s General Manager Patrice Aira and MNU’s Vice Rector Dr Mohamed Shareef signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This collaboration collectively brings forward the shared aim of producing quality graduates, promoting shared excellence and the development of human capital in the hospitality and tourism sector of the Maldives.

“At LUX”, we are committed to developing locals and investing in them. This MoU will help us to upscale the qualifications of our team members who are currently working at LUX* South Ari Atoll, but also contribute to the neighbouring island students to complete their programmes as required by the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies,” General Manager Patrice Aira said, at the ceremony.

Under the agreement, LUX* South Ari Atoll will host an outreach centre of the faculty. The outreach centre, managed by the resort’s human resources and training department, will enable resort staff to undertake courses and programmes offered by the faculty.

LUX* South Ari Atoll will also collaborate with the MNU to conduct courses and training programmes for the local communities.

“Under this MoU, we are committed to have students from the Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism undertake internship programmes. We are committed to accommodate up to six interns per semester or a year, depending on the requirements of the resort and the faculty,” Aira said.

With support from the faculty, an apprenticeship programme for locals will be launched in December. Eight students will be enrolled in each round in the six-month-long apprenticeship programme, which aims to train locals in a wide range of disciplines, from F&B service, housekeeping and culinary to front office.

“We hope this programme and continuous collaboration with Maldives National University’s Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies will help us further invest and enhance various initiatives we have in developing our talents,” Aira said.

MNU-FHTS is the premier institute for tourism studies in the Maldives that has been in existence for the past three decades.

LUX* South Ari Atoll is run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

