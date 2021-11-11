Visit Maldives kicks off campaign with Yatra, Go First to increase Maldives’ popularity in Indian market

Visit Maldives launches a campaign with India’s Online Travel Agency, Yatra and Go First airline.

The campaign will be held for a period of 3 months from 8th November onwards.

This campaign is aligned with the India market strategy and would help to further boost arrivals from the Indian market and reach pre-pandemic targets. The campaign aims at creating buzz and destination awareness for potential travellers from India to Maldives.

Speaking about the campaign, Managing Director of Visit Maldives, Thoyyib Mohamed stated that India is an important source market for Maldives, which contributes significantly to the expansion of our tourism sector.

“India is already one of our top markets. This new campaign with Yatra and Go First will help in creating more momentum for the Maldives’ brand within the Indian market, which would of course result in increased bookings and future arrival numbers. We have stringent measures in place, for the safety of visitors, at all our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards,” he said.

“The unique geographical formations of our islands also makes us one of the safest destinations. Visit Maldives guarantees a memorable, safe, secure and private stay for all visitors. We look forward to welcoming more Indian travellers to the sunny side of life in the months ahead.”

Senior Vice President and Business Head – Holidays at Yatra Mayur Oberoi also spoke about the importance of marketing the Maldives to Indian travellers following the border opening: “The Maldives is one of the most important markets as far as Indian tourists are concerned. While footfall to the Maldives has always been high, at this hour, when the destination has re-opened for Indian travellers, it is very important to market the destination and revive interest in the Maldives.”

“We are happy to join hands with Maldives Tourism Board and conduct this joint marketing campaign to promote tourism into the Maldives. We will be using all our communication channels to create buzz around the Maldives.”

During the campaign, Maldives will be promoted as a top of the mind destination targeting the Indian market.

Ads will be placed in Yatra and Go First’s online platforms to promote Maldives as a safe and leading destination highlighting the stringent safety measures and the unique geographical formation of the islands which naturally allow tourists to social distance and unwind in peace and tranquility.

Through the campaign Visit Maldives will work to leverage the follower base of Yatra and Go First to create destination awareness, generate leads and create conversions and increase arrivals from India.

This campaign is estimated to make 5,891,750 impressions through the ads. It will possibly assist in securing 7,383 bookings through the Indian market through various forms of advertising content posted on physical and virtual spaces of Yatra as well as Go First.

Yatra, based in Gurugram, India is one of the leading corporate travel services providers. They have 800 corporate customers and is one of India’s leading online travel companies and operates the website yatra.com.

As of 31st October 2021, Maldives has welcomed a total of 1,011,122 travellers of which 228,297 travellers arrived from the Indian market making it the top source market.