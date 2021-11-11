SAiiSational Festive: A festive to remember

Celebrate year-end festivities at SAii Lagoon Maldives and make it a memorable one. SAiiLanders are all set to make sure you and your loved ones are well taken care of while you re-connect and catch up on lost times together.

The festivities will begin on December 24, when guests come together enjoy the resort’s SAiisational Tree Lighting, during a cocktail party with management team while enjoying sound of joyous SAiicarollers.

On Christmas day, Santa’s arrival at the Junior beach club will keep kids excited while family friendly beach games and competitions will follow. The Island will be lit with on blue lights at night and happenings will be perfect for kids and families.

“Festive Season – the season that is like candy that slowly melts in your mouth sweetening every taste bud, making you wish it could last forever. Here at SAii Lagoon Maldives and the entire CROSSROADS Maldives complex, we will make sure you will get the best experiences that you will cherish forever, so keep calm and have a SAiiSational festive holidays with us,” said Patrick de Staercke, General Manager.

Are you curious about what The Marina @ CROSSROADS has to offer? You are more than welcome to join all the fun and educational activities throughout your stay. This will be an amazing opportunity to experience history, culture of Maldives and meet local talents. The festivities will continue with multiple options to dine around including feasts from restaurants around The Marina.

Culinary genius, Chef Mauro’s table at numerous locations will be an additional event to look out for during this festive. From cooking classes to special dinners at award winning restaurant Miss Olive Oyl will keep your festive fulfilled.

On December 31, say goodbye to a wonderful year and say hello to an exciting new year in style. Countdown at glow party by the pool and feel the rhythm of DJ Umar’s exotic and upbeat music and keep the night alive. Let’s make it a fun and memorable one this year again.

