Gili Lankanfushi Maldives boosts resort team

Gili Lankanfushi, one of the Maldives’ renowned resorts, has announced the appointment of Matthew Senyard as the island’s new resort manager, whilst Rodrigo Buanafina has been promoted to Director of Food and Beverage.

With IHG for the past 14 years in various roles across his native Australia, Senyard has moved to the island after working at the Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley, where he worked as operations manager.

Matthew Senyard, Resort Manager

In his new role, he’ll be responsible for the day-to-day running of the resort’s 45 overwater villas whilst also working closely to promote the resort’s ethos of sustainability, wellness, and barefoot luxury, in partnership with the resort’s GM Nicolas Khairallah.

The new director of food & beverage, Rodrigo Buanafina has worked at the resort since May 2018 and leads a 43-person team to deliver personalised and unique culinary experiences to the resort’s guests, including the launch of dining experiences such as a ‘Brazilian Churrascaria theme night’ and ‘Dining for the Senses’.

Rodrigo Buanafina, Director of Food & Beverage

Buanafina will continue to enhance the resort’s ocean to plate philosophy, looking after the resort’s wide variety of dining and destination options, including modern European-Maldivian fusion, Japanese seafood, lantern-lit feasts on the beach, and private sunset cruises.

Located in the North Male Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi opened in 2000 as the original overwater resort Soneva Gili.

In 2012 the island was acquired by HPL (Hotel Properties Limited), a Singapore based company investing in hotels, lifestyles and properties around the world.

Voted number one hotel in the world by Trip Advisor in 2015, Gili Lankanfushi is an easy 20-minute speedboat transfer from Male international airport. Set in the middle of its own lagoon, guests enjoy a barefoot existence with 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean.

Gili Lankanfushi’s 45 overwater villas, including the vast and secluded Private Reserve, offer unrivalled privacy. The wellbeing of the planet is at the heart of the Gili Lankanfushi, with each stay contributing towards preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and treading lightly.

