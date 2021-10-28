Vilamendhoo Island Resort unveils mobile concierge app

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, part of Crown & Champa Resorts, has launched a new mobile application designed to further enrich the guest experience by offering helpful resort information and an array of services accessible via smartphones.

The dedicated mobile concierge app makes the most out of guests’ visits – before, during, and after their stay on the island – providing all the travel and holiday essentials. In addition, the platform allows them to book a myriad of activities and recommended bucket list experiences, view the restaurant and spa menus, browse weekly events, and benefit from various services on offer.

The Vilamendhoo App at a Glance:

Book a stay and manage reservations directly through the app

Enjoy instant access to a host of helpful information, including IMUGA (The Maldives’ traveller declaration form), Room Directory, and the ‘A Safe & Holiday Experience in Paradise’ health & safety guidelines

Chat with the resort team once on the island throughout the stay

View the restaurants’ menus, order from the in-room dining service, and book beach dinners and other dining options.

Book a variety of excursions and activities

Browse the spa menu and book treatments and other wellness offerings

The comprehensive and handy Vilamendhoo App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play for free download and installation.

Continuous enhancements and a host of digital features are in development for an even more compelling, customised, and premium guest experience.

Download the Vilamendhoo App now: https://qrco.de/bbqzxe

Vilamendhoo Island: Your island of adventure

Located in the vibrant South Ari Atoll, just a 25-minute scenic flight from Velana International Airport in Male, Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa is a highly-rated Maldives resort offering an island of adventure for families, couples, solo travellers, and groups of friends.

The adventurer’s paradise features 194 well-appointed accommodations, whether close to the beach or over the water, a range of delicious and diverse food options, and various leisure and sporting activities.

Home to one of the best house reefs in the country and close to famed dive sites and whale shark and manta ray hotspots, guests have a unique opportunity to experience world-class diving and out-of-the-ordinary marine life encounters.

Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, a peaceful getaway with your loved one or an exciting family holiday, Vilamendhoo offers the perfect tropical escape for you.

For further information, please visit www.vilamendhoo.com or email reservations@vilamendhoo.com.