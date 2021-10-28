JTB Look Tours concludes month-long digital campaign to promote Maldives in Japan

JTB LookTours concludes a month-long digital marketing campaign to promote Maldives in Japan.

Held from 20th September to 25th October, the campaign aimed to promote Maldives as one of the safest destinations for Japanese tourists to travel post pandemic, following the lifting of travel restrictions in Japan.

JTB is the biggest tour operator in Japan and also one of the key players for Japanese travellers to the Maldives. Their major brand “JTB Look Tours” targets their affluent customers and honeymooners throughout Japan.

During the digital marketing campaign for Maldives, JTB organised webinars to engage potential travellers from Japan to Maldives, informing them of the latest information relating to the Maldivian tourism industry. They also promoted Maldives as a top-of-the-mind destination, market the tourism products (resorts, guesthouses, hotels and liveaboards) and experiences unique to the destination.

The digital media campaign reached approximately 279,000 viewers on social media. It will also help gain extra followers for Visit Maldives Japan’s social media by the application procedure for this event which prompts viewers to follow Visit Maldives Japanese accounts on Facebook or twitter. The followers will also be required to Share/RT the campaign posts.

In 2019, a total of 44,251 travellers arrived from the Japanese market ranking Japan as the 9th top source market for Maldivian tourism. The Japanese border is currently closed for international leisure travel and therefore the Maldives has witnessed a drastic drop in the number of travellers arriving from Japan.

Therefore, Visit Maldives aims to maintain destination presence and to place Maldives as the top choice destination to travel to as soon as the Japanese borders open for international travel. Activities in the pipeline for the Japanese market include media and celebrity familiarisation trips, and social media campaigns.