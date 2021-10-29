Game changing Siyam World Maldives resort opens

Highly anticipated new resort Siyam World welcomed its first guests on Thursday.

A standalone brand under Sun Siyam Resorts, Siyam World, Maldives is an all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island resort that offers fun-loving, open-minded couples, romance seekers, families or larger groups of friends the freedom to roam, socialise and engage in an island community.

WOW! All Inclusive

Forging its own maverick path away from the Maldivian mainstream, Siyam World is on a mission to bring guests the broadest offering of unique experiences and pioneering concepts ever seen in the Maldives.

Guests will be freed from the usual all-inclusive shackles of set menus, surcharges and venue restrictions; this lush natural island’s 54 hectares are home to 14 restaurants and bars including four different specialty restaurants for dinner, all of which are included in the WOW! All Inclusive package — together with an unlimited medley of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages.

Siyam World revolutionises the all-inclusive option. It’s unique 24-hour WOW! All Inclusive is at the core of Siyam World. Present in every detail of the resort, it gives guests the unmissable opportunity to experience the Maldives like never before.

At Siyam World, all-inclusive isn’t just a meal plan either; it’s an ever-expanding A-to-Z of WOW! experiences too — from aqua aerobics to kids Zumbini classes, via dance shows, pool parties, group wellness sessions, sunset cruises, snorkelling safaris, and unlimited access to Siyam Water World.

Kids and teens will be in their element with an array of excursions and activities, plus family programmes focused on fun-filled learning and mindfulness at the Little Explorers kids club for children aged 3 to 11.

Accommodation like no other

Siyam World shows off an enticing variety of 21 accommodation categories ranging from 89 to 3,000 square metres with up to six bedrooms, from lush Pool Beach Villas, expansive Beach Suites and breathtaking Beach Residences to the playful Over-Water Villas – complete with irresistible water slides.

An exclusive enclave, The Beach House Collection, also features stunning Grand Water Pavilions and the magnificent Palace.

All accommodation types overlook the pristine Maldivian waters, come with direct access to the ocean and feature generously proportioned indoor and outdoor living spaces with private pools.

Contemporary yet tropical architecture will blend seamlessly into the island’s paradisiacal surroundings.

Interiors boast a neutral colour palette, mixed with bold splashes of Maldivian hues, soft textures and wooden accents; a calming environment that allows the vibrant shades of the Maldivian surroundings speak for themselves.

Sun Spa – luxurious tropical sanctuary

The Sun Spa at Siyam World provides a luxurious tropical sanctuary, complete with 18 treatment rooms, including dedicated couples’ suites and an expansive yoga pavilion.

The Sun Spa is the Maldives finest spa and the country’s quintessential wellness provider, renowned for its naturally sophisticated spa treatments.

Experienced therapists have been carefully chosen from Bali, Thailand and Indonesia to expertly deliver a fusion of Eastern and Western practices from yoga and meditation to Ayurveda, naturopathy and Chinese acupuncture.

Many of the boutique spa experiences at the Sun Spa are developed using local and organic ingredients, several of which are hand-picked from the Sun Spa garden.

The Sun Spa has been designed in harmony with the surroundings and guests can experience the natural beauty of while participating in a range of activities, in addition to the extensive treatments including sound bath healing and meditation classes.

A series of spa packages ranging from three to seven days offer the ultimate in wellness.

Indian Ocean’s biggest floating water park

Siyam Water World is a fun-soaked fantasia featuring an array of inflatable obstacles – all in a 2580sqm course specially designed by German SportsPark innovators Wibit Sports.

Located in Siyam World’s northeast lagoon, Siyam Water World is just one of the ever-expanding A-to-Z of experiences included in Siyam World’s revolutionary WOW! 24hrs Premium All-Inclusive concept.

Inspired by a passion for sports, Wibit Sports pioneered the concept of inflatable playgrounds on the water 25 years ago; its SportsParks are now in 100 countries worldwide and have been enjoyed by more than 50 million users.

The modular design allows endless combinations to suit all kinds of locations, from indoor pools, open waterfronts – and Indian Ocean lagoons! Suitable for all ages, fitness and ability levels, and optimised for safety, Wibit SportsParks are an exhilarating antidote to screentime, promoting balance, agility, coordination, social interaction – and most importantly of all, fun!

With unlimited free access for guests aged six years and above with an enormous carrying capacity, Siyam Water World promises endless aquatic escapades.

Linked by banked curves and treacherous bridges, the slippery circuit of challenging obstacles includes halfpipes, slides, a climbing tower and a 3.2-metre springboard – not to mention ‘Flip’, the first free-floating human catapult on the water.

WOW! experiences

Siyam World is situated on a 54-acre natural atoll, rich with wildlife.

The unparalleled WOW! experience offers guests the amazing opportunity to explore every inch of this exotic island: swim freely in harmony with nature on the house-reef, experience the wonder and magic of sunset fishing or take a trip through the celestial heavens with the resident astronomers. It is an exciting new realm that stretches across land, ocean, and sky.

Protecting the natural biodiversity of the atoll is of the utmost importance to Sun Siyam and the dedicated environmentalist ensures that the spectacular surroundings and extraordinary ecosystem are preserved for guests to endlessly enjoy.

Set on a pristine stretch of white sand beach, guests can partake in a wealth of water sports and recreational activities such as paddle boarding or take introductory and advanced courses in diving.

With 33 dive sites located around Siyam World, the most spectacular dive sites are all easily accessible. The nearest dive sites take between 15 and 20 minutes by boat with the furthest dive sites taking approximately 45 minutes to reach, depending on weather conditions. The expert dive masters at Siyam World will guide guests to a range of dive sites depending on ability and visibility.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes’ direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.

Siyam World, Maldives is located in the popular Noonu Atoll, a mere 40 minutes' direct seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, and also accessible via a 30-minute domestic flight to Maafaru Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat trip.