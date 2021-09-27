Guest experiences that make a difference at Baros Maldives

Baros is home to one of the most gorgeous house reefs in the world, alive with vibrant corals and marine life. The magical underwater world is hugely important to us and we intend to do our utmost to preserve it for future generations.

Now, the resort is inviting guests to partake in immersive, authentic experiences that can help us do just that.

Baros is blessed with incredible natural surroundings, from the lush jungle interior of the island to its world-class house reef. Coral reefs play an important part in the underwater ecosystem.

That’s why the resort has decided to include an entirely new offering to enhance the Baros guest experience; the Baros Eco Explorer package. This unbelievable offer allows guests to embrace their time in the Maldives in an unforgettable way — by contributing to the sustainable initiatives led by the resident Marine Biologist.

As part of this offering, guests can enjoy thrilling and educational experiences that include a Coral Workshop and Q&A session with the Baros Marine Biologist, a coral frame planting experience in the coral garden (with a personalised name tag and message) and the creation and planting of a Coral Cube in the Baros lagoon.

These sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives both help create a coral garden of broken but alive corals that, wouldn’t survive otherwise and address areas of the reef itself that need extra support. Ultimately, these activities help the reef, and the precious marine life, to thrive.

Also included in this fabulous offering is a private snorkelling and fish identification session. Led by the Marine Biologist, and equipped with underwater cameras, guests will discover and better understand the underwater world of Baros, its sub-aquatic wildlife, the risks they face today and what can be done to mitigate them.

Guests will leave with countless memories and a specially curated photo book documenting the experiences to mark the meaningful and unforgettable trip. An once-in-a-lifetime package that makes a difference — this is an offering and experience of a lifetime.

The Maldives icon – Baros is an award-winning luxury private island resort in the Maldives, a short 25-minute speedboat ride from Maldives International Airport.

This tropical haven is home to 75 sophisticated villas framed by a seemingly endless powder-soft white beach and a glittering lagoon surrounded by a world-class house reef. It’s paradise personified.

Welcoming guests since 1973, Baros has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it the Maldivian icon.

An award-winning resort, and a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World, Baros is celebrated for its authentic spirit, legendary service, outstanding comfort and understated elegance.

HOW: Rates in October at Baros start from U$570 per night, in a Deluxe Villa for two. Prices for the Eco Explorer Package start from USD 290 per person. For bookings and more information, please visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72. Upon request, the Guest Experience team will get in touch to personalise the holiday at Baros as each guest prefers.