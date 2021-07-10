Rendezvous with manta rays at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo resort, located in Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, offers guests the chance to get up-close-and-personal with manta rays at the world’s largest natural manta feeding destination.

Guests have the rare opportunity to snorkel with the gentle giants at the protected site of Hanifaru Bay just 18 kilometres from the resort, which can attract more than 100 rays around the time of the full moon.

With the season well underway, guests will have the privilege to witness the spectacle first hand before the end of November.

With wingspans up to seven metres, speeds up to 24 kilometres per hour, and cognitive function at par with dolphins, manta rays are indeed one of the most majestic creatures in the ocean.

Classed as vulnerable, the Maldivian government added all ray species to the list of protected species, which also strengthens the countries reputation as a leader in marine conservation and promotes the valuable, sustainable tourism based around manta populations.

By connecting people to mantas, the mantas’ chances of survival will increase.

Up to seven species of turtles can also be found nesting along the island’s pristine sandy beaches at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort and may, at times, include threatened and critically endangered species such as the green turtle and hawksbill turtle and leatherback turtle.

The wellness resort has curated a Rendezvous with Manta Rays package, with once-in-a-lifetime experiences of this magnificent marine life, unveiling the secrets of the deep.

With turtles to float alongside, mantas to gaze upon and an entire underwater world to plunge into, one can discover the beauty of the blue planet through a dream-worthy dive or a snorkel.

The package, which has a minimum stay requirement of four nights, includes:

Daily breakfast at Island Kitchen

One time turtle snorkel trip

One time manta ray snorkel at Hanifaru Bay (included for bookings from July through November)

One time scuba diving in resort reef

One time scuba diving in open water

Use of snorkelling equipment and ocean kayaks for two hours

Designed by award-winning architects PEIA Association, the resort offers 70 villas, distinct eco-friendly Italian design, exceptional dining experiences and a transformative wellness offering.

Built overwater, the Heavenly Spa by Westin enhances the sense of calm the water brings, the spa has range of treatments to leave guests re-energised and nourished in both mind and body.

With a choice of four unique outlets, The Pearl, Island Kitchen, Hawker and Sunset Bar, guests can experience a delightful range of cuisines during their stay.

There is also a state-of-the art WestinWorkout Fitness Studio with TRX functional training equipment – great for pre-run workouts, suspension training and offers app based instructional videos by TRX Master Instructors.

In addition there all the facilities expected from a luxury escape including a multi-function recreation ground for tennis, basketball and volleyball.

The island life of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort may appear slow for most city dwellers. It has, however, a special rhythm, that allows one to take a step back, immerse themselves with the atoll’s natural wonders go back home with novel experiences.

For enquiries: mlewi.reservation@westinhotels.com or call +960 660 4444