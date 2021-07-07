Emirates adds fourth daily flight to Maldives, offers 28 weekly flights from July

Emirates has increased its weekly flights to the Maldives from 21 to 28 a week from July 1, to cater to the increase in travel demand during summer.

Emirates’ fourth daily flight will operate till August 31 as part of the award-winning airline’s summer schedule to the destination, facilitating the travel of holidaymakers to their beach escapes.

Emirates flight EK652 departs Dubai at 9.45am daily and arrives in Male at 3pm, local time. The return flight, EK653 departs Male at 4.30pm and arrives in Dubai at 7.35pm. The departure time of the return flight will be changed to 4.45pm from July 11 onwards.

Emirates launched operations to Maldives in 1987 and has supported the country’s tourism industry as well as its cargo needs for more than 34 years.

The airline serves the Maldives with wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, connecting the scenic archipelago to a growing global network as countries open up for travel.

Throughout July, Emirates will fly to 124 cities, with seven destinations being reinstated and Miami making its debut on the airline’s network. Emirates will also be adding more flights to 12 destinations across Europe, North America and Africa.

Emirates customers can rest assured this summer while travelling that their health and safety continued to be a top priority with the latest health and safety measures in place. When flying out of Dubai, customers can take advantage of contactless technology at nearly every step of their journey for an added layer of safety.

The airline will also be boosting its digital verification capabilities, providing its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer, and customers flying out of Dubai can also enjoy a paperless experience when verifying their Covid-19 related medical records as part of the airline’s tie-up with the Dubai Health Authority.

Emirates leads the industry with customer centric solutions that make travel planning stress free with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, Emirates sales offices, or via travel agents.