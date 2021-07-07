Wonderful Eid Al-Adha escape to Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Celebrate Eid Al-Adha by escaping to Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, a private haven where Swiss excellence meets Maldivian luxury and inspiring moments are made.

Make the most of the new travel opportunities with the resort’s most enchanting offer in the Maldives.

Travel with friends, family and loved ones to the island nation, and enjoy the spacious overwater villas, aquatic adventures, unique dining experiences and relaxing spa treatments.

Find yourself in a total seclusion of your own Overwater Pool Villa that occupies 140 square metres of the most private space above the turquoise lagoon.

Offering an unimpeded Indian Ocean view, glass bottom floors and a plunge pool hanging on the outdoor deck that really let you enjoy the beauty of the Maldives from every vista. An outdoor shower and stand-alone bathtub which make any guests stay truly magical at this five-star resort.

The luxury villas are crafted with contemporary design and the bedroom comes with king-size or twin beds. All villas feature a 55″ LCD smart TV, complimentary Wi-Fi access, a minibar and Mӧvenpick coffee with an espresso machine.

With direct ocean access, the villas offer the perfect place to relax.

What is included in the package:

Four nights stay at Overwater Pool Villa Lagoon

Welcome amenity upon arrival

Full board meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) with selected soft drinks, still water and exotic teas and coffee during mealtimes

Breakfast, Lunch and dinner with live cooking stations, along with different international themes at ONU Marché

Dine around option for lunch and dinner in all three restaurants: special three-course set menu or 25 per cent discount from regular a la carte menu in Latitude 5.5, Bodumas or our main buffet at ONU Marché

Free use of snorkelling gear, non-motorised water sports and kids club facilities

Daily group wellness activities according to the resorts’ schedule

Free Wi-Fi in all public areas and your villa or suite

Daily Mövenpick Chocolate Hour

One 60-minute massage per couple per stay

Twenty per cent off shisha at Latitude 5.5 pool bar

Book your Eid stay from $3,356++ (AED 12,325++) for four nights for two people on Full Board. A minimum of four (4) nights’ stay is required, and the package is valid for stays from July 1-30.

For more information and bookings, please contact the resort’s reservations team by email resort.Kuredhivaru.Reservations@movenpick.com or phone +960 6563000 or book the Eid package online.