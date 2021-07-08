Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives appoints Hassan Sabree as Resort Manager

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, has announced senior Maldivian hotelier Hassan Sabree as Resort Manager effective July.

Hassan Sabree is a senior Maldivian hotelier with over 17 years of experience in the hospitality industry with Front Office and service experience background. He has worked for resorts such as Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, One&Only Reethi Rah, and COMO Maalifushi.

Prior to joining Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, Sabree worked as Director of Rooms at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.

Having graduated with a tourism and hospitality management diploma from Berjaya University College of Hospitality in Malaysia, Sabree is currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration from London School of Commerce – Sri Lanka.

“Sabree will be focusing on adding more values and enhancements to our day-to-day operation, I am certain with his enthusiasm, experience and positive energy, Sabree will bring our customer experience and service excellence to the next level,” General Manager Raffaele Solferino said.

Located on North Malé Atoll and a mere 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives is a luxurious one-island-one resort destination in the Maldives featuring a collection of 120 idyllic beach-front pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and spacious two-bedroom villas.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality firm, Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity featuring open and breezy public spaces alongside modern interiors inspired by the Maldivian the island, local traditions and crafts.

An unrivalled range of leisure facilities includes an overwater spa with seven treatment rooms, a fully-equipped PADI dive facility, a recreation beach club, Little Explorers kids’ club, three outstanding destination-dining offerings and an infinity pool.

For more information on the resort, please visit: www.parkhotelgroup.com/en/maldives.