Kandima Maldives appoints Jean-Louis Ripoche as new General Manager

Guess who’s joined the coolest team in the Maldives? Hot-shot General Manager, Jean-Louis Ripoche.

The French-born hotelier has over 30 years of knock-your-socks-off experience in hotels across the world. We are talking Boston, Kuwait and Phuket, to name a few.

Jean-Louis has also launched new restaurant concepts, renovations and hotel openings in Indonesia and Thailand, served as General Manager at Le Méridien Jakarta and Le Méridien Khao Lak, and orchestrated the opening of a new Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu.

He is all about delivering exceptional service and next-level hospitality for guests like yourself.

“As our new General Manager, he’ll be curating the ultimate dining experiences, unforgettable activities and overseeing the island’s daily operations. Not to mention ensuring our K-team members stay at the top of their game,” Kandima said, in an announcement.

“There’s no average day on our tropikal island (desti)nation, and Jean-Louis plans to keep it that way!”

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima Maldives offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The five-star resort has first class infrastructure, boasting one of the largest pools in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean.

For more information about the resort, visit kandima.com or contact mykindofplace@kandima.com.