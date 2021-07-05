Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa offers ‘Blind Dinner’ romantic sunset beach dining

Guests can have the beach, ocean and stars to themselves for the night, albeit with a unique twist on the private beach dining experience in the Maldives.

Dining on gourmet delicacies as the setting sunset paints glorious hues across the untouched sky has made luxury resorts in the Maldives one of the most popular destinations for honeymoons and romantic getaways.

Now the romantic sunset beach dining experience at Park Hyatt Maldives comes with an element of surprise and presents an interesting and exciting way to experience Chilean Executive Chef, Juan Pablo Iametti’s culinary creations.

Prior to the dinner, guests are consulted on food preferences and any allergies, further heightening the level of anticipation and mystery.

As the three-course dinner unfolds, the guests are blindfolded before each course to heighten their senses before tasting what has been placed before them.

Personally served by Chef Juan Pablo, each dish is then explained after the initial taste test and the blindfold is removed.

With 90 per cent of the dishes created for the “blind dinner” experience featuring locally grown produce from the nearby island of Kondey, as well as the finest cuts of meats and fresh seafood plucked straight from the ocean, this unique dining experience is sure to satisfy even the most curious and discerning of palates.

For guests who prefer a little more control over their dining experience, a menu of curated dishes that are not available anywhere else in the resort is served up for this curated experience and is one of the many unforgettable things to do in Maldives at Park Hyatt Maldives Resort.

The Blind Dinner is priced at $450 per couple and can be reserved now or at any time during the guest’s stay at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, inclusive wine pairing served with the meal.

At the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a barefoot luxury hideaway and one of the best Maldives luxury hotel.

Hadahaa is secluded, away from teeming atolls of the North, with pristine waters and 360° house reef where snorkeling and scuba diving in Maldives are steps from each villa.

Seamlessly integrating local culture and environment, all 50 villas are minimalist in style, designed and built with guests’ privacy and comfort in mind.

From contemporary settings to casual ambiences, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are offered for dining options.

The resort’s spa embraces local holistic wellness with treatments based on Hoonu – Cooling, Fini – Heating and Hiki – Hydrating.

As travel restrictions are eased globally, guests can plan their upcoming romantic getaway or honeymoon in Maldives by visiting www.experienceparkhyattmaldives.com and explore the enticing culinary experiences such as a private island picnic, cooking classes in Maldives or an exclusive floating breakfast.