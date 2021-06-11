Manta Air offers free holiday for fantasy football fans

If you are a football fan stuck at home, longing or a vacation, here is a golden opportunity for you to holiday for free in paradise — brought to you by Manta Air.

Play the MantaEuroLeague – Euro2020 Fantasy Football and stand a chance to win a two-night holiday for two at Kihaa Maldives. The winner can choose to stay in a Beach Villa on full board basis any time till the end of November.

Kihaa is one of the most naturally beautiful Islands in the Maldives with a stunning lagoon with a thriving coral house reef. Located in the world famous UNESCO heritage site of Hanifaru Bay, it is also one of the best destinations for those wanting to experience the incredible manta ray.

Manta Air is a game-changing local airline which operates seaplane and wheel-based flights throughout the Maldives.

The arrival of Manta Air has already been a game changer in the domestic aviation industry, removing the fears of flight uncertainty for passengers flying in the Maldives, and setting new standards in service excellence along the way with pre-published schedules and a tailored approach to provide an amazing experience to all passengers.

Manta Air utilises three brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate domestic flights to Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll, and Dharavandhoo Airport, located on the island of Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll, from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

The airline also operates the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives with a fleet of six DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft.

To participate in the fantasy league, head over to the MantaEuroLeague website and enter the league code: 27B0MIFU06.