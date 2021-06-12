The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates Global Wellness Day

June 12 marked the 10th anniversary of Global Wellness Day (GWD) – a day dedicated to living well and to honouring choices that cultivate health in all its forms.

With wellness at its core positioning, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort put together a unique programme of health and fitness activities on June 12 devoted to nourish and restore the mind, body and spirit connection.

Westin Hotels & Resorts, one of hospitality’s global leader in wellness, empowers guests to transcend the rigours of travel while on the road through the brand’s Six Pillars of Well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well.

Guests can experience wellness offerings that include the brand’s iconic and award-winning Heavenly Bed, TRX fitness equipment in the signature WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studios, delicious and nutritious menu offerings, and more.

Recently, Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s international portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, also unveiled the next evolution of its wellness-focused “Let’s Rise” campaign to motivate locals and travellers alike to regain control and enhance their well-being when they travel.

With use of the unifying line “We are All Risers”, the campaign celebrates a community of achievers and reinforces the brand’s commitment to our guests’ holistic sense of well-being around the clock.

As a leader in the well-being and hospitality industry, 59 Westin hotels in Asia-Pacific including The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort are poised to address the increasing importance of maintaining and enhancing your wellness routines through its signature brand experience, especially after the challenges and demands of the past year.

Through the campaign, Westin aims to motivate and energise everyone around the fact that no matter where they maybe, they can rise up, Move and Be Moved, both broadly in life by staying active with WestinWORKOUT and the brand’s signature RunWestin programmes and Be Moved both figuratively and literally with Westin’s active and regenerative signature offerings.

On the occasion of Global Wellness Day, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort scheduled a number of activities throughout the day including morning Yoga to start the day, a one-mile run led by RunWESTIN Concierge around the resort, a healthy breakfast, a recovery massage at the Heavenly Spa by Westin, a breath work and meditation session to calm the mind and a high intensity circuit training workout.

The resort also offers an Eat Well Menu packed with thoughtful options that keep guests fuelled and focused on feeling their best.

Created with care on an island reef in the heart of the world-renowned UNESCO Biosphere Reserve Baa Atoll region of the Maldives, this wellness haven offers 69 villas and a residence, distinct eco-friendly Italian design, exceptional dining experiences and a transformative wellness offering.

Guest can indulge in a rejuvenating spa treatment at the luxury Heavenly Spa by Westin. Built overwater with a glass floor to enhance the sense of calm the water brings, the spa has range of treatments to leave guests re-energised and nourished in both mind and body.

With a choice of four unique outlets, The Pearl, Island Kitchen, Hawker and Sunset Bar, guests can experience a delightful range of cuisines during their stay.

There is also a state-of-the art WestinWorkout Fitness Studio with TRX functional training equipment–great for pre-run workouts, suspension training and offers app based instructional videos by TRX Master Instructors.

In addition, there all the facilities expected from a luxury escape including a multi-function recreation ground for tennis, basketball and volleyball.

Kids will be entertained at the Westin Family Kids Club with pool with indoor and outdoor playground, Kids Club activities include creative crafts, treasure hunts, themed parties and learning about the Maldives’ colorful marine life.

A divers’ paradise, this Maldivian region is known for its plethora of coral reefs – over 250 species – and is home to one of the largest concentrations of manta rays and whale sharks in the world.

