Waldorf Astoria Maldives unveils aqua wellness centre

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi has debuted the Maldives’ first aqua wellness centre.

Further elevating the luxury wellness experience available to guests, the expansive facilities feature a brand-new hydrotherapy pool and a new menu of water therapy treatments.

The 7,735sqft elaborate aqua wellness centre features a custom-built hydrotherapy pool, ice fountain, steam room and sauna.

The 2,906sqft outdoor pool is designed in zones, where each station of the pool has been designed to carefully target a different part of the body.

The zones – which include jet bath, air jets, shower jets, and massage lounger – use varying levels of intensity and water temperature that aim to ease muscle tension, boost the immune system, increase blood circulation, speed up metabolism and improve deep sleep quality.

A sample aqua day programme consists of a targeted hydrotherapy session designed by the Maldives first ever wellness concierge, a specially curated healthy lunch in the garden to help restore the PH balance of the body, followed by a detox water therapy massage and a choice between a bespoke meditation or yoga session.

Alongside the expanded experiential spa menu, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi welcomes a diverse range of leading wellness experts to the property who will guide guests through holistic and highly customised treatments in private sessions.

The line-up of experts from all over the world – with specialties ranging from holistic medicine to martial arts to crystal healing to ayurvedic doctors – is designed to help guests achieve wellness of the mind and body long after visiting Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

“Now more than ever, travellers are looking for new wellness experiences to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit. We are excited to expand our spa offerings and provide unparalleled wellness journeys for our guests,” Etienne Dalancon, General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, said.

“The aqua wellness centre and hydrotherapy pool are harmonious havens of wellbeing and aim to quickly reset travellers’ bodies so they can enjoy the Maldives to the fullest.”

Waldorf Astoria Maldives is a sanctuary encompassing private villas and amenities for the utmost luxury. Set in a tropical paradise, nestled among white sands and crystal blue waters, it is a 40-minute yacht journey from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Discover indulgent choices from 11 celebrated dining venues, a world-class lifestyle spa sanctuary, and a plethora of activities for all generations. Experience True Waldorf Astoria Service personalised to your every wish.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi recently unveiled the exclusive Ithaafushi – The Private Island, the largest Maldivian private island spanning 32,000 square metres in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Anchored in the timely yet timeless ethos of the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand, part of Hilton’s Luxury Brands, Ithaafushi – The Private Island is the ultimate escape offering unparalleled levels of privacy and personalised service that create unforgettable experiences for guests seeking only the most prestigious and coveted accommodations.