Visit Maldives takes part in LTM Moscow 2021

Visit Maldives takes part in Luxury Travel Mart 2021 (LTM), one of the most popular events in the luxury travel segment in Russia.

The purpose of taking part in this two-day event, held in Moscow from April 22-23, is to maintain and strengthen the destination presence in the Russian market and establish Maldives as the top of the mind luxury destination among Russian travellers.

During LTM, Visit Maldives met with key luxury trade professionals to deliver the latest destination information and the experiences provided in Maldives with an emphasis on the higher-end segment, leisure and luxury.

In addition, Visit Maldives highlighted the unique geographical formation of Maldives and the naturally social-distanced islands, focusing on the ‘one island one resort’ concept.

Maldives was given further exposure through the destination sponsorship. Maldives was featured on the press walls, backdrops, charging stations, lanyards and promotional materials of the fair.

Additionally, Visit Maldives joined 54 pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings and speed networking sessions with travel trade in order to build strong business connections as well as increase the brand visibility and awareness of Maldives as one of the most safest and preferred destinations of choice.

The participants that took part in LTM include five-star hotels, resorts, as well potential investors in the field of leisure and travel industry, tour operators and travel agents with VIP clients. Previously, 405 exhibitors took part in LTM Moscow Spring 2020 and over 4500 guests attended LTM events in Moscow, Kiev and Almaty in 2019 and 2020.

Several initiatives have been conducted and are underway to market the destination in the Russian market.

Last month, Visit Maldives attended MITT 2021, the largest travel trade show in Russia. During the event, Maldives won ‘Best Island Presentation’ and ‘Bright Exhibiting Award’.

Visit Maldives then went onto host four roadshows in four major Russian cities to promote Maldives as the most preferred holiday destination for Russian travellers.

Visit Maldives recently concluded two media familiarisation trips with Moya Planeta TV show and National Geographic with more to follow in the upcoming months targeting the Russian market.

Currently, Visit Maldives is conducting a global campaign targeting Russia in collaboration with Expedia as well as digital and social media activities.

As of April 7, the Russian market is currently the top second highest performing market to Maldives tourism with an arrival figure of 67,996 arrivals. With the easing of travel restrictions and direct fight connectivity, there is potential for further growth from the Russian and CIS markets.

A total of 324,465 travellers have arrived in the Maldives so far during 2021.