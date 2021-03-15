Visit Maldives hosts joint webinar with Emirates

Visit Maldives has conducted a joint webinar with Emirates airline for the Norwegian market.

Held on Thursday, it was the first activity carried out this year for the Nordic region in line with the strategy for ambient brand advertising to boost the destination presence in this market.

A total of 30 participants joined the webinar including travel agents, tour operators and other industry professionals from Norway.

Representatives from Emirates shared details of flight schedules to the Maldives highlighting that there were three weekly flights from Oslo to Male with a stopover in Dubai along with four daily flights between Dubai and Male through other routes.

Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director of Visit Maldives, addressed participants of the webinar. He highlighted plans to carry out offline and online activities in the Nordic market to promote destination visibility and detailed vaccination efforts in the country.

“We aim to become one of the first countries with a 100 per cent vaccinated tourism sector and population. The staff from the tourism industry are especially given priority to ensure their safety as well as those visiting the Maldives,” he said.

Visit Maldives also provided the latest updates of the country, including the Covid-19 situation, entry requirements and departure and arrival procedures. It was highlighted that the safety measures in place granted the country ‘Safe Travels Stamp’ in 2020 from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The presentation also focused on the unique geography of the country that has enabled natural social distancing and the one-island-one-resort concept that provides visitors plenty of isolation and privacy, and showcased experiences unique to the destination, such as underwater spas and restaurants.

Details on local initiatives were also shared at the webinar. These include the Maldives Border Miles programme by Maldives Immigration which is the world’s first tier-based travel loyalty programme, and Allied Inbound travel insurance package launched by Allied Insurance Company in association with the tourism ministry.

The webinar concluded with a Q&A session where participants voiced various queries. These included questions regarding requirements for PCR testing, entry requirements for vaccinated tourists of all ages, and vaccination status of resort staff.

There were 1,624 arrivals from the Norwegian market in 2020 and 43 arrivals in January. Though there is a decrease in arrivals due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the market holds great potential as Norwegians have high spending power and love to travel frequently.

In order to boost these figures, a PR agency was hired this month for the Nordic region.

In key markets, several activities are being conducted including a global campaign with Expedia and a campaign with Skyscanner in Russia, Italy and UK.

Other marketing activities to be carried out for the year include roadshows, digital and print advertisements as well as joint campaigns with other airlines.

With the increasing flight connectivities, arrivals in 2021 is projected to be favourable, with the total figure till date exceeding 200,000.