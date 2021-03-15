Lily Beach Resort named among world’s best all-inclusive resorts

CNN has recently featured Lily Beach Resort & Spa among the ‘Best All-Inclusive’ resorts in the world, which further cements their position as a leader of luxury All-Inclusive resort experience in the Maldives.

The list is derived from TripAdvisor’s Top 25 All-Inclusive Resorts in the World 2020, which places the five-star resort in the 11th position.

In the list, CNN regarded Lily Beach Resort & Spa as the perfect option for a ‘quintessential Maldives experience’. Likewise, the list highlighted that the luxury all-inclusive resort provides access to more than 50 diving sites as its located in prime location in South Ari Atoll in the Maldives.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa has always had a good reputation when it came to providing a great all-inclusive experience based on the all-inclusive meal plan that was made popular in the world by Club Med.

It consists of all meals being accounted for, great lodging, no surprise overcharged invoice at the end of the stay, some activities and excursions included in the plan, and most importantly having great tasting food and drinks.

It’s not rocket-science but Lily Beach has got their all-inclusive offering and experience down to a T — all the positive reviews on TripAdvisor stand as a testament to this.

Lily Beach has secured the first place in TripAdvisor’s Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Asia for three constructive years. The Traveler’s Choice Awards are based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

The island retreat pioneered Maldives’ all-inclusive concept in 1994.

The resort underwent extensive renovation and reopened in 2009 as a luxury resort. From then on, the pioneering concept of “Affordable Luxury”, the first five-star all-inclusive resort in the Maldives was born.

With the overall concept of ‘Affordable Luxury’ in mind, Lily Beach’s ‘Platinum Plan’ is a premium all-inclusive plan, offering tourists an absolute value-for-money and a hassle-free vacation.

The Platinum Plan offers a fantastic array of exclusive experiences from fine dining, dreamy excursions, and sports activities, to high-quality products like premium wines and spirits- this puts their plan apart from other contenders.

The only meal plan available at the resort is the Platinum plan, which shows that the resort management is all-in with the all-inclusive concept.

Globally reputed for its pristine beaches and the exotic house reef, the hosts at Lily Beach are highly adapt at every level of the resort in the provision of the all-inclusive concept. This has allowed Lily Beach Resort & Spa to succeed the likes of international brands (such as Club Med in the Maldives) and other local brands in the Maldives offering similar all-inclusive plans.

Consistently reinventing itself and pushing ahead further than the competition has gained the local owner-operator, Lily Hotels, an upper hand.

As a winner of multiple awards and recognitions throughout the years, Lily Beach Resort & Spa has once again proven itself as the best all-inclusive resort in the region and among the best in the world.