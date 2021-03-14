Soneva’s ‘egg-cellent’ Easter for whole family in Maldives

This Easter, Soneva has created fun-filled calendars of experiences, dining, children’s activities and so much more for an unforgettable holiday in the Maldives.

Guests can expect more chocolate than they know what to do with, searching high and low across the resorts for hidden wooden eggs, Soneva Fushi’s much-anticipated football camp with sporting legend Mikael Silvestre, and private stargazing sessions with award-winning astronomer and science communicator Lars Lindberg Christensen.

For younger guests Easter-themed activities have been planned by the Den Teams, while Oppidan Education will be offering opportunities to learn and study outside of the classroom at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.

Soneva Fushi (March 29 – April 7)

This year, the six-day Young Sonevian’s Football Camp will take place twice (March 26-31 and April 3-8).

The camp, led by former Manchester United and Arsenal player, Mikael Silvestre, gives budding football fanatics a chance to hone their skills, and learn more about the beautiful game.

Friendly matches will be incorporated at the end of the day to test out newly learned skills and strategies.

The yearly Easter Egg Hunt will see family members of all ages team up to search the island of Kunfunadhoo looking for hidden wooden eggs which can be exchanged for real chocolates. The person who finds the most eggs will be awarded a special prize.

Other children’s activities include making Papier Mâché Easter Eggs, their own egg collecting baskets, Easter-themed cupcakes and masks. They can also take part in an Egg-athon, an Easter Picnic, and a special Den Easter Egg Hunt.

The night before Easter Sunday, a Food Journey will take guests from the over-water Bar(a)bara to Mihiree Mithaa. The culinary adventure past different food stalls, with entertainment along the way, culminates with a Gala Dinner beneath the starry skies.

When it comes to learning outside of the classroom, Soneva makes sure its young guests are always engaged.

Oppidan Education, the UK-based experts for all things learning return to organise summer camp workshops and activities for children on the island. Best suited for children aged seven plus, the group workshops take place every day from 10.30am to 12.30pm and are complimentary.

Oppidan’s mentors are also experienced in helping boost the confidence of children and teens, as well as helping them with their studies. Private one-on-one tutoring and mentorship sessions are offered at an additional price.

Exclusive dinners are set to take place at Once Upon a Table, the intimate chef’s table at Out of the Blue. Cédric Vongerichten (March 25 to April 4), is the Chef de Cuisine at Perry St. and the French-Indonesian restaurant, Wayan, both in New York City, he is also the co-owner of Vong Kitchen and Le Burger, in Jakarta.

Alberto Faccani (March 30 – April 13), the owner and Head Chef of the two Michelin-starred Magnolia, brings his dynamic, self-taught style of cuisine that blends styles, forms and tradition back to Soneva Fushi.

For a taste of Thai cuisine guests should not miss Dylan Jones (April 1-10), who is one half of the dynamic chef duo at the helm of Bangkok’s Bo.lan.

When the sun sets, guests can explore the night skies through the lens of the state-of-the-art telescope with Lars Lindberg Christensen, the award-winning astronomer.

Soneva Jani (March 29 – April 7)

The Den team’s bunny-inspired activities include the Easter Egg Hunt around the lagoon and on the main island of Medhufaru.

Everyone is invited to join in the search for wooden eggs (three eggs can be exchanged for one chocolate egg), with the winner taking home a special prize.

There will also be Easter Egg and Face Painting, as well as Chocolate Easter Egg Decorating with the resort chocolatiers. There will be scavenger hunts, picnics, and a special Easter Disco Party with an entertainer.

Oppidan Education will also be at Soneva Jani over Easter, offering the same complimentary group workshops and private one-on-one tutoring and mentorship sessions for an additional price.

When it comes to dining, visiting chef Cédric Vongerichten (April 2-3) will be hosting an exclusive lunch and dinner at the Crab Shack after he completes his dining experiences at Soneva Fushi.

The resort’s Sommelier team have put together a Truffle and Caviar Wine Pairing, an Organic Wine and Cheese Pairing, and an exclusive Sunset Champagne Tasting out in the middle of the lagoon.

For budding mixologists, the Private In-Villa Sunset Cocktail Classes are not to be missed. The Easter Dinner on North Beach will have guests dancing the night away to tunes spun by a DJ.

Dine at the three recently opened restaurants that are part of Soneva Jani’s Chapter Two.

Overseas by Mathias Dahlgren is a casual, overwater restaurant that serves plant-based and pescatarian dishes for lunch and dinner, with produce freshly picked from the organic gardens, or sustainably caught in the waters around the resort.

So Wild by Diana Von Cranach is a fully plant-based restaurant in the middle of the organic garden that revives historical recipes from around South East Asia and Indonesia. Ingredients are prepared using techniques like steaming, flash-frying, and dehydrating when they are not presented raw.

So Primitive is set around a central fire pit, putting the element of fire in the spotlight. Think roasting, grilling, searing, salt-crusted baking, and cooking in kettles and clay pots over coals.

Travel through the cosmos with private stargazing experiences with the resort’s resident Astronomer or hit the ‘gym’ surrounded by tall screw pines when you take on the Jungle Gym’s obstacles: balancing beams, monkey bars, rope climbs and rings.

In the realm of wellness, Soneva Jani’s Spa and visiting experts have much to offer. Visiting practitioner Hortensia Corredoira’s multi-pronged approach to wellness and healing combines traditional osteopathy and her deep knowledge of the body, muscles and bones, and the cranio-sacral system.

Soneva’s Spa team also holds regular yoga and meditation sessions, as well as lectures on Ayurveda, or guests can enjoy package treatments like the 90-minute Glowing Spa Package, which includes a Sodashi Marine Mineral Facial and an Express Manicure and Pedicure.

