Accor launches Recharge in Maldives offer

The picturesque archipelagic Maldives has reopened its border to tourists since July 2020 with elevated safety measures and increasing flight connectivity.

Resorts across the island nation have reopened, welcoming guests back to the tropical sanctuary, renowned for its marine life, white beaches, wellness experiences and dining destinations.

To encourage guests to rediscover this paradise, Accor has launched a generous offer, ‘Recharge in the Maldives’.

Guests who book the offer will benefit from complimentary lunch and dinner, in addition to breakfast, as well as an upgrade to the next available room category at the time of booking.

The offer is available at four of Accor’s resorts in the Maldives – Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, and Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is a rare haven located far away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, making it easy to forget the world outside.

The resort features two islands, accessible by traditional Dhoni boat. Together, these private islands offer two distinct experiences, bound together by Raffles’ service.

A Marine Butler is on hand to personalise snorkelling tours to the resort’s two house reefs. Guests are encouraged to keep an eye out for Apollo, one of the 23 resident hawksbills, and green turtles that regularly swim by to say hello.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is surrounded by white sandy beaches, peppered with thatched-roofed villas overlooking an endless turquoise sea.

Another attractive draw is swimming in the resort’s 200-meter infinity pool – the longest in the Maldives.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is the sole resort on this pristine atoll, and its untouched location has allowed marine life to flourish.

The nine-kilometre house reef, directly accessible from the beach, is home to vibrant coral and a thriving ecosystem. A manta ray cleaning station offers guests a rare up close encounter to the majestic marine creatures.

The resort also features the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in an underwater art installation, the Coralarium, and is a home to the vast thriving marine life.

Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

Thrill-seekers and active relaxers will find everything they need at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, where picture-postcard scenes abound.

Noonu Atoll remains the least developed area, promising serene seclusion and abundant sea life, a playground for those who love exploring the underwater world and taking part in water sports.

With the tropical island of Kuredhivaru as a blank canvas, the resort is a masterpiece that harmoniously blends inventive design, Maldivian heritage, and Mother Nature seamlessly.

It features four dining experiences showcasing Mövenpick’s renowned culinary expertise. The daily Mövenpick Chocolate Hour serves up an array of complimentary treats for chocoholics and those with a sweet tooth.

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort is the only beachfront property directly accessible via a domestic flight, with no additional speedboat transfer. It’s a stylish and affordable retreat where guests can embrace Maldivian culture and traditions through the locally inspired villas.

The Atoll is renowned for its rich and diverse marine life. The five-star PADI Dive and Water Sports Centre offers adventures to the best dive sites for pelagic encounters.

Whether exploring the dual island experiences at the Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, discovering a thriving ecosystem at Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi, immersing in a heart-warming moment amidst the vistas of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, or escaping to a serene island that perfectly combines Maldivian tradition and stylish contemporary design at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, guests can now book an adventure to remember with Accor’s Recharge Maldives offer and enjoy unrivalled value with complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner, room upgrades, and flexible cancellation.

The Recharge Maldives offer is valid for bookings until April 30 for stays until September 30. Accor Plus members are entitled to an additional 10 per cent discount on accommodation.