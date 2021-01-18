Lily Beach Resort makes French national news

France2 visited Lily Beach Resort & Spa recently to witness first-hand how the tourism industry is faring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The main message of the news segment was an optimistic one, highlighting how the hospitality industry has been recovering in recent months, with a consistent flow of tourists coming to the resorts.

The stringent measures taken by all stakeholders — from the tourism ministry and the immigration authorities to the resorts — have allowed the industry to keep operating as normally as possible and even increasing momentum over time.

Both the geographic disposition of the country and the ‘one-island-one-resort’ concept help to mitigate any pandemic related issues because each resort only hosts its staff and guests at any given time, and with prior negative PCR tests.

Patrice Aira, Lily Beach’s General Manager and a French national, commented that tourists are willing to come to the Maldives because it is regarded as one of the safest destinations in the world.

A holiday in the Maldives offers a week or two respite from the stress and worry associated with months of the pandemic and corresponding lockdowns.

France2 also interviewed a tourist who mirrored the sentiment of many tourists travelling during this festive period.

From the comments of the tourist, it is apparent that many tourists are happy to relax on a sunny island getaway over the end of year holidays to escape the harsh winter season happening in their respective home countries.

No matter the reasoning, the Maldives is always happy to welcome tourists.

The news segment also showed that many local Maldivians directly working at the resort and others who are indirectly benefiting from the industry depend on the good flow of tourists coming to the country for their livelihoods.

Angélique Forget, who is one of the main journalists spearheading this fact-finding expedition to the beautiful sandy shores of the Maldives, noted that the industry welcomed 500,000 tourists to the country in 2020. This was a great outcome given that the pandemic is still ongoing.

She noted that the tourism ministry and other such authorities are hoping for “an explosion of reservations for 2021”.

The team at Lily Beach also hope for a better 2021 and will continue offering quality services as things normalise and recover over the next few months.

Located on the private island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort is recognised as the leading five-star, all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and Asia by Tripadvisor.

With its extensive Platinum Plan, the resort continues to reinvent culinary offerings to stay abreast of trends in dining experiences, beverages and presentation.

The island enjoys a renowned character for its pristine beaches, lush tropical vegetation and the unspoilt house-reef just few metres away from the shore.

The resort offers premium food and beverage options with an extensive list of wines and spirits.

With a wide list of activities on the island including snorkelling, diving and fishing and a stunning spa, Lily Beach is ideal for families, honeymooners as well as couples and single travellers looking for a worry-free vacation.

Lily Beach Resort also offers free PCR testing for its guests, while safety procedures have been implemented in-line with guidance issued by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).

To view the video segment on France2’s website, please follow these links (English, French).