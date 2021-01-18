Maldives lands on CNN Travel’s list of must visit destinations in 2021

With the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, and vaccines a long way off for so many of us, travellers have had to press pause on their travel plans and continue to dream of what is waiting for them.

Indeed, ever since the unprecedented, we have all been feeling a sense of overwhelmingness as we stare into our screens, with the impulsive desire to explore settling in.

As risky as it may sound, some have seized the opportunity and travelled to places that are currently open and operating under proper health and safety protocols. Others are carefully planning their bucket list, waiting for the right time to travel.

It’s in this spirit that CNN Travel has compiled a list of 21 places to visit in 2021 and of course, it includes Maldives. After all, Maldives is one of the very few countries that reopened borders for travellers of all nationalities last year — in July specifically — with stringent measures in place.

“White sand beaches? Check. World-class dining? Yep. Incredible swimming, sailing and scuba diving? Got those too. Throughout the pandemic, Maldives has also managed to keep its borders open more than most thanks to the built-in social distancing offered by its luxurious resorts,” CNN says.

“If anybody needed additional incentive to cross Maldives off of their bucket list in 2021, a spate of hotel openings is keeping things interesting. On deck for 2021 openings are new resorts from Ritz-Carlton, Patina, Le Meridien, Capella and Radisson Blu. The Maldives Border Miles programme will allow visitors to earn points based on how often they visit and how long they stay. After all, the only thing better than visiting is visiting twice.”

What exactly do you need before traveling to the Maldives? Simple — an online health declaration form filled within 24 hours prior to departure, along with a negative PCR test result conducted 96 hours prior to departure.

In addition, all travellers are issued a 30-day free visa.

To make things more convenient and hassle free, you can also get the Allied Inbound Insurance, the first ever Covid-19 insurance in Maldives.