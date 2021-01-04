Travel inspirations: Which island is your next holiday destination?

To many, Maldives is a single country and a single destination. Holidaymakers recognise the Maldives as an archipelago or a cluster of islands dotted in the warm waters near the equator in the Indian Ocean, designed for off-grid leisure time – mostly for romance, sun and sand.

All palm fringe island with powder-soft white sandy beaches is equally beautiful yet not alike as one might assume at first glance.

As the leading resort collection in the Maldives with nine private island resorts and a city hotel in the Maldives, each of the Crown & Champa Resorts has their own island and distinct style providing tourists with a choice of properties and islands to choose for beach holidays suited to one’s tastes and purpose of travel.

With a renewed feeling of new normal safety and freedom to travel, more and more guests are enjoying multi-resort stays to boundless experience, activities and ambiences on the different resort islands.

Kudadoo: Obtain peace in paradise

It could be the soothing, airy Japanese design, the impossibly serene setting, the intuitive service or a combination of all of these things. Still, a deeply relaxing atmosphere permeates every element of Kudadoo in the Maldives’ Lhaviyani Atoll.

The mantra of the island – Anything. Anytime. Anywhere – augments this sense of peace, allowing guests to while away the hours however they wish, from sampling a bespoke tasting menu to visiting the spa at sunrise.

From USD 3+++. AAA Fully Included/Per Double/Per Night. Island Buyouts POA

Hurawahi: Adults’ escape

An adults’ escape where luxury treads lightly… and the resort comes seasoned with awe.

Above, below and by the water, honeymooners and guests looking for a beach break are in for a five-star treat that holds a perfect balance between tranquillity and pizzazz: sublime accommodation, generous all-inclusive service, spa indulgences, marvellous coral reefs and lagoons set seal on the notion that Hurawalhi in the Lhaviyani atoll is worth a visit.

Add to the mix the jewel in the resort’s crown, the world’s largest undersea restaurant ‘5.8’, and it becomes clear why you are bound to fall in love with Hurawalhi.

Hurawalhi is for guests +15 years and above.

Kagi: Wellness island

The island destination is situated in the North Malé atoll, surrounded by rich waters for diving and snorkelling – achieving that holiday of a perfect balance of island and sea.

The crown jewel of the property is its 1,500sqm overwater spa complex with yoga and sound room and offers spa experiences of wellness and health through a dynamic process of self-care and recalibration.

All beach and overwater villas contain private pools and direct sea view.

Kagi welcomes guests aged 12 and above.

Veligandu: Secluded haven for romance

This award-winning romantic hotel in Asia and Maldives is a 20-minute seaplane transfer from the Velana International airport.

This charming island boasts a long sandbank with sun loungers, gracious island hosts, a choice of beach and water villas, delightful dining, an overwater spa, two house reefs and over 15 dive sites.

Komandoo: Best of the best

Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2021 and ranked #9 among the Top 25 Hotels for Romance in Asia, Komandoo is the Maldives only truly adults-only resort (18+ years) offering adults a secluded ambience filled with peaceful and calming experiences in a charming setting.

This small island with Maldivian charm is famed for its gracious island hosts known as ‘Komandoo Champions’, fantastic house reef and diving in the Lhaviyani atoll, excellent dining and as the perfect location for intimate escapes.

Meeru: Wholesome vacations

A popular destination for wholesome vacations for families of all ages and group sizes, Meeru Island has conveniently located a 55-minute scenic speed boat transfer for the Velana International Airport.

A large island with wide beaches that circles the island, Meeru has a Kids & Teen Club offering a myriad of activities for kids to enjoy throughout their holiday, a museum and a whale skeleton.

For adults, the resort offers separate facilities including villas, restaurants and infinity pools.

Meeru is popular for destination wedding and romance, has a 9 hole Pitch & Putt golf course, plenty of land sports, watersports and dive centre, two spas – one over the water and one on land, amidst the gardens. Four restaurants and six bars.

Vilamendhoo: Family-friendly holidays

Famed for diving, whale shark spotting and it’s house-reef, Vilamendhoo is a family-friendly resort renowned for diving and has nearly 50 dive sites all situated within one hour by boat.

For adults and romancing, the resort has separate adult-only areas and facilities including restaurants, infinity pool and villas.

The resort offers land sports, water sports and a dive centre, over-water spa, four restaurants including two a la carte and three bars and two freshwater pool.

Kuredu: Something for everyone

This large resort island the in Lhaviyani atoll has something to meet every traveller’s desire.

With 11 room categories to select from garden bungalows to water villas and private pool villas amidst gardens, the property offers separate adults-only and family-friendly areas.

Kuredu boast a vibrant lifestyle with 14 restaurants and bars, two spas – one over the water and the other amidst a garden, multiple freshwater pools, the first golf course plus the longest driving range in the Maldives, a two-story Fitness Centre on the beach, a long sandbank and the largest dive centre in the Maldives!

The island is also a turtle hot spot, has a stunning lagoon, own house reef and more than 60 dive sites within boat reach.

Innahura: Where life is easy

The beautiful beach resort where life is easy. Situated in the south-east Lhaviyani Atoll, the all beach bungalow resort was created for sun-seekers, young and young at heart.

Find wide beaches, a lagoon and shallow waters for sea swims, water sports, a dive centre, a Duniye spa, an expansive freshwater pool, has activities such as sustainable hand reel fishing and its own desert island.

To divers delight, Innahura is situated closer to the biggest coral reef in the Maldives and offers unexplored diving and snorkelling areas, and the abundant fish life of Muda Thila.

The resort collection currently provides a choice of special offers and flexible cancellation to help plan travel 2021 plus to allow you to the opportunity to linger longer in the Maldives.

Book direct or through your travel agent or OTA.