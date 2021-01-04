More savings for Travel Bubble Holidays between Qatar, Maldives

Qatar Airways Holidays celebrates the beginning of the New Year by offering Qatar’s citizens and residents additional savings of up to QR1,800 on its popular Travel Bubble Holidays packages to the Maldives, for bookings made up to January 7.

Customers can benefit from this exclusive offer by using the discount voucher code ‘maldivesdeal’.

Due to high demand, Qatar Airways Holidays extended the travel period of its packages to the Maldives until February 5, with the last departure date being January 31.

Travel Bubble Holidays packages are available to book on the Qatar Airways Holidays website or from a local travel agent until January 15.

Even though the Maldives is no longer part of the Green List countries published by Qatar’s public health ministry, the Travel Bubble Holidays remain unaffected and is the “only safe and convenient” gateway to the tropical islands as no quarantine or self-isolation upon return is required for Qatar’s citizens and no Exceptional Entry Permit, quarantine or self-isolation upon return required for Qatar’s residents.

“We are pleased to offer our popular Travel Bubble Holidays packages at reduced rates as well as to extend the travel period until February 5, giving the opportunity to more citizens and residents of Qatar to book a well-deserved holiday to the Maldives with no quarantine or self-isolation upon return,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker said.

All packages include return flights between Qatar and the Maldives on Qatar Airways’ exclusive flights for Travel Bubble Holidays customers, accommodation on a full board basis, return airport transfers, and all taxes.

Customers will have access to all hotel facilities, be able to upgrade their meal package, heavily discounted rates at retail outlets, and flexible cancellation policies.

Three high-end luxury properties including the four-star Sandies Bathala Maldives, five-star Diamonds Thudufushi Beach and five-star Amaya Kuda Rah – each situated on their own private island – are exclusively available for guests travelling from Qatar.

For the safety of themselves and fellow travellers, all Travel Bubble Holidays guests must:

Take a PCR test in Doha and get a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate issued no more than 72 hours before departure. This is a requirement of the Maldives government

Sign a release form committing to the terms and conditions of the exclusive Travel Bubble Holidays

Take a rapid PCR test at Hamad International Airport. Results will be available within 15 minutes, and passengers will be allowed to travel if negative

Arrive in the Maldives, where no additional tests are needed, and take a transfer by speedboat directly to the resort

Return to Maldives airport via speedboat transfer on the day of departure

Take a rapid PCR test upon arrival into Doha. If negative, return home without the need to quarantine or self-isolate

Customers are requested to read all related FAQs before booking their holiday, and in case of any additional questions or assistance, they can email Qatar Airways Holidays’ travel experts at QRHtravelbubble@qatarairways.com.qa.

Qatar Airways was the first airline to resume scheduled flight operations to the Maldives after the island nation reopened its borders on July 15.

Now with four flights per day between Doha and Male, Qatar Airways provides a daily seat capacity of over 1,100 to the Maldives.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.