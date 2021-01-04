Turkish Airlines offers daily direct service to Maldives

Turkish Airlines is now offering a daily direct service to the Maldives.

The flagship carrier of Turkey will operate the service between Istanbul and Male until January 17.

Turkish Airline resumed its passenger services to the Maldives in late July after the island nation reopened its borders on July 15. The airline operated twice a weekly service.

Before the pandemic, Turkish Airlines was operating a daily service between Istanbul Airport and Velana International Airport.

The direct service between Istanbul and Male serves as a hassle-free connection for those wishing to visit the Maldives from Europe as well as Maldivians that want to explore Turkey.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.