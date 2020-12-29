Pulse: Freediving workshop in Maldives

Diving right into 2021, on January 10, Freedive Kelaa is organising Pulse, a freediving workshop that will enable entry level free divers to sharpen their skills to go deeper.

The workshop is programmed to focus on skills that a level one or two freediving course normally does not have time to improve. Relaxation, stretching for depth and figuring out equalisation issues that vary individually.

Pulse will be held in Hulhumale, in January 2021, at Island Beach House.

The workshop will be conducted by Harry Chamas, Charly Stringer and Umair Badheeu.

Harry is a freediving coach based in Dahab, Egypt. Harry has been teaching courses and coaching for seven years. He holds British National Records for No Limit and Variable Weight (120m and 105m).

Charly has been teaching both freediving and scuba diving for over 4 years. This year she is training to compete for the UK. During her time in Maldives, she will be training in the warm waters of Haa Alif Atoll.

This workshop is organised by Freedive Kelaa, a freedive training and expedition centre based in the island of Kelaa in Haa Alif Atoll. They have easy access to deep waters and a variety of dive spots to explore megafauna rich coral reefs.

Umair Badheeu is the founder of Freedive Kelaa, where he has been training for two years. This year he competed for the first time in an international event in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt and did National Record in Constant Bi fin (57m).

In February 2021, Freedive Kelaa will be hosting Harry Chamas in Kelaa where they will be coaching and training for depth. Limited spots are available for training in February in Kelaa, information available at freedivepassion.com.