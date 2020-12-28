Six Senses launches mobile app

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas has launched a new travel app that connects guests anytime, anywhere with resorts and hotels around the world from the palm of their hand.

The app has been built to enhance each guest’s experience, from the initial planning inspiration and practical information right through to customising a stay with activities, concierge services and spa treatments.

Now guests can experience the enticing world of Six Senses resorts and hotels, manage their reservations, book transfers and take advantage of latest offers.

They can plan ahead and set their interest preferences or dietary requirements, pre-book a spa treatment or experience and add on half or full board before they stay.

Once at the resort, arranging more adventures, kids’ activities or restaurant bookings can be done in the moment while Six Senses teams help with all the details.

The app enables guests to:

Browse Six Senses resorts and hotels in destinations around the world

Manage reservations and access useful information when staying at individual resorts

Book transfers and personalise daily activities before or during the stay

Chat with resorts teams before and during the stay

Reserve a table or order from the in-room dining service

Review and book spa treatments or wellness programmes

Order extra amenities or a buggy, schedule a wakeup call or turndown service and more – all services are at the guest’s fingertips

Discover local sustainability and community projects, and how they’ve been successfully implemented at all Six Senses destinations

“Although we are living in times when people are quick to adopt new technology and contactless services are becoming increasingly important, our guests and hosts continue to be at the centre of everything we do. They live our values and project what our brand stands for every day, while creating the magic behind each meaningful guest experience,” says Bryan Gabriel, chief commercial officer of Six Senses.

“That’s why, in addition to planning ahead or booking services or amenities, the app also provides valuable information about our guests’ preferences and interests. This helps our teams further customise everything from the room set-up to how active or inactive they wish to be when they are staying with us.”

In the coming months, Six Senses has plans to provide the app in additional languages and welcome its exciting resort openings as they open throughout 2021.

The Six Senses app can be downloaded from Apple Store and Google Play to any mobile device.

In Maldives, Six Senses runs the Six Senses Laamu resort, which reopened its doors to guests on August 1.

Six Senses Laamu is the first and one of only two resorts in the pristine Laamu atoll. Most of the villas and facilities are built overwater, however beach villas and on-land dining are an option. All villas offer a sense of privacy and seclusion, with an amazing view to the ocean and Maldivian nature.

Six Senses Laamu offers a wide range of dining options, with cuisines from around the world, an ice cream parlour, an overwater wine cellar and a signature Chill Bar.

Many activities, excursions and options are available for everyone to enjoy, both overwater and underwater, in addition to the Six Senses Spa.

Six Senses Laamu hosts one of the largest teams of marine biologists in the Maldives, the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI). Staff from Six Senses Laamu and its three partner NGOs: Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation and Olive Ridley Project work together under the banner of MUI and seek to lead the tourism industry in the Maldives with meaningful marine conservation efforts based on research, education and community outreach.