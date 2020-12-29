Design glimpse of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, opening Q2 2021

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, a 100-villa resort on the beautiful beaches of the North Male Atoll, looks forward to welcoming guests to island life in Q2 2021.

Every aspect of the resort’s philosophy and design centres around the notion of totality and the true spirit of the Maldives.

The resort’s minimalist circular architecture and the holistic philosophy of wholeness is one that the Maldivian culture and environment supports.

The vision behind the resort’s iconic design, led by Kerry Hill Architects, is inspired by natural landscape of the turquoise lagoon and the swirling ocean breezes, embracing the circle of island life, with modern architecture meeting the Maldives.

Interior and exterior design is humble, minimalist, and visually lightweight, leaving little impact on its environment and always maximising views to the horizon and the connection with the elements.

Kerry Hill Architects noted, “The masterplan is directly shaped by ocean forces, the wind and waves. The circular villas sit comfortably in the bright Maldives sunlight, shadows are soft and breezes flow freely between buildings. The design is inspired by the duel personality of the site, embracing contrasts between open ocean and calm lagoon, daytime shade and the expansive night sky, contemplative and active spaces.”

Each villa’s design also allows for total privacy, cocooned by the clean sweeping curves and lines of the architecture, with the water, landscape and breeze flowing around and between the spaces.

All bedrooms look out to the horizon through panoramic sliding doors that dissolve the barrier between inside and out, with a curved deck and private pool merging into the ocean beyond.

Interior villa design also continues the simple approach to detailing with a limited palette of natural materials and colour hues.

Furniture, rugs and fabrics have been custom designed by Kerry Hill Architects, drawing influence from local craft traditions in collaboration with Maldivian and international artists.

Minimising the impact on the fragile reef ecosystem was paramount in the design of the resort.

By using pioneering pre-fabricated design methods and materials, KHA has ensured that no cutting was necessary on the island, reducing heavy operations and, crucially, generating zero waste or pollution.

Where possible, natural breezes will be harnessed to cool the public spaces, and highly-sophisticated glazing has been used elsewhere to limit the use of air-conditioning.

This, alongside the widespread use of solar panels, the intrinsic sustainability of the design materials used and the low-maintenance natural weathered finish, enables the architecture to achieve a low carbon footprint.

The property is ideally located at Fari Islands, a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10- minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

Guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina will be home to charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.